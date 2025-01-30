Playback speed
The Denver & MVP One... Feat. Adam Mares & Matt Moore

Marc Campbell
,
Jacob Sutton
, and
Hardwood Paroxysm
Jan 30, 2025
Having

Hardwood Paroxysm
on the podcast was fantastic, and I can’t wait to continue checking in with him as the 2025 MVP discussion comes into focus.

I'm confident that if you’re a basketball fan, you've already subscribed to Matt’s Substack (unless you’re living under a rock, of course), but if not... do yourself a favor and click the link below to subscribe and treat yourself to the gift of some of the best NBA coverage around, Matt has been writing about the NBA for over two decades, and his coverage is unmatched!

Hardwood Paroxysm
Tall people make for tall tales.

As always, The Low Man Help Podcast would not be possible without our outstanding producer, Jacob Sutton - Check out his work here!

JSuttHoops
Welcome to JSuttHoops, where I break down the NBA with pop-culture references, advanced stats, and a broken sense of humor. Hope you'll stick around -- if you don't, you'll be missing out on the most revolutionary thing since Hot Pockets.
By Jacob Sutton

ALL-NBA Show:

A special thanks to

Adam Mares
for hoping on to discuss this years Denver squad. If you haven’t already done it, be sure to check out Adam’s daily podcast with Tim Legler where they catch you up on all things NBA from the previous nights action.

Objectively… this has been by far their best episode during the 24/25 NBA season.

Pod Timestamp:

I’ve attached my notes from the pod with Adam and Matt. I've also included a timestamped guide to the episode and all the LMH pieces that have been published on Denver, Oklahoma City, Jokic and SGA…Enjoy!

0:01 - 38:51 - Adam Mares Talks Nuggets!

38:51 - 1:13:18 - Matt Moore Talks MVP!

