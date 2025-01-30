The Denver & MVP One... Feat. Adam Mares & Matt Moore

Having

on the podcast was fantastic, and I can’t wait to continue checking in with him as the 2025 MVP discussion comes into focus.

I'm confident that if you’re a basketball fan, you've already subscribed to Matt’s Substack (unless you’re living under a rock, of course), but if not... do yourself a favor and click the link below to subscribe and treat yourself to the gift of some of the best NBA coverage around, Matt has been writing about the NBA for over two decades, and his coverage is unmatched!

As always, The Low Man Help Podcast would not be possible without our outstanding producer, Jacob Sutton - Check out his work here!

ALL-NBA Show:

A special thanks to

for hoping on to discuss this years Denver squad. If you haven’t already done it, be sure to check out Adam’s daily podcast with Tim Legler where they catch you up on all things NBA from the previous nights action.

Objectively… this has been by far their best episode during the 24/25 NBA season.

Pod Timestamp:

I’ve attached my notes from the pod with Adam and Matt. I've also included a timestamped guide to the episode and all the LMH pieces that have been published on Denver, Oklahoma City, Jokic and SGA…Enjoy!

0:01 - 38:51 - Adam Mares Talks Nuggets!

38:51 - 1:13:18 - Matt Moore Talks MVP!

Pieces On “Players” From The Podcast: