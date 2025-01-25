I’ve enjoyed posting my notes from the game watched in preparation for my Low Man Help podcast and guest spots on the All-NBA podcast with

and Tim Legler.

I planned on sharing notes from four games over the weekend involving two primary teams, but when I looked up and had 1,600 words on this one game, I knew four games would never fit. So here are the notes and clips from:

DAL vs. OKC

Three macro things stood out to me on this four-game set:

SGA PnR Blitz actions - Where do they have to happen, and Who is involved? Kessler Edwards and Olivier-Maxence Prosper - Anyone want these minutes? PJ Washington.

This Season DAL vs. SGA PnR:

Game 1: 29 Total - 1.286 PPD

Game 2: 31 Total - 0.941 PPD

Game 3: 28 Total - 1.000 PPD

DAL has a good scheme and personnel to create puzzles during SGA’s PnR actions, which are not particularly fun for OKC. There are times when OKC gets the personnel in place to create great looks, but more often than not, DAL has the upper hand in this action.

Payroll & Opportunity:

DAL has money committed to the top-end guys; its payroll is 10th in the league. However, there are nights when injuries and rest days can create opportunities for lower-end payroll guys to show they deserve a role and can be valuable. KE and OMP are both in the middle of this cycle. The door is cracked open, and one has to kick it down.

No one will give you anything in this league; you must take it. This stretch is one of those opportunities for those guys.

DAL/OKC:

I'm excited about this one. Over the past 12 months, these teams have played a lot of meaningful basketball against each other.

DAL—It always amazes me how small details, such as the angle a PnR ball handler takes, can create a few feet of space that makes all the difference between success and failure.

In the first two PnR actions of the game for DAL, PJW goes downhill, and KI goes away. This allows KI to see if his primary defender, Veer switches (late black) to the roller or continues to chase KI. Basketball is all about angles; you get the best ones by winning the actions early and then reading—TO vs. Layup.

OKC—Their ball movement and process is a joy to watch. Makes and misses never deter these guys from making the correct read and hitting singles. Very Spurzian/Warrors.

OKC—When they see the zone, they get the ball to the soft spot in the middle via pass or drive. It's very different from what MIN looked like when CLE threw the zone at them a week ago. This team is so crisp.

DAL—Kessler Edwards is an awesome kid. He played at Pepperdine when I worked guys out there, and I always enjoyed him.

Shot 1: These are shots that players must take to find a place in the puzzle. You can’t make them if you don’t take them.

Shot 2: Ready to shoot, good shot prep, and in rhythm + on balance catch & shoot attempt. You live with the results. (AC is so clever here, not going to help the helper).

OKC/DAL—Help UP the lane: If yes, it must be a bounce pass or a lob.

SGA good read + bad execution: These shovel passes are the most likely to be deflected.

QG bad read + bad execution: Early help up the lane from JW; if help the helper is like (like KW does here), then the ball must go to KW’s man. These are simple reads, but that doesn’t mean they’re easy to make at game speed. The best in the world hit these singles repeatedly.

OKC—AC turns down a wide-open R+B three and then makes a good 2nd window WIMS read on the same possession to get a wide-open R+B three. A few poss later, he turns down another open R+B three. His shooting is a massive swing skill in the PO for OKC.

OKC—The “other” Jaylin Williams is one of the best values in the league (2mm this season and 2.2mm TO next season). Always in the right spot defensively, can handle 1st to 2nd side for DHO game, PnPop shooting threat, good WIMS reads and cuts well.

DAL—Hit singles! This is the key for any player trying to make it in the league or get more playing time on your team! BW is on a two-way contract and is trying to make it in the league. A lot of times, players force actions they think will impress in these situations.

BW already did the hard part here; he cracked the shell; this one needs to find KE in the corner during the window between JW and AC; that’s the single. That play makes coaches, FO, and teammates give you the next look. It’s not about the highlight play, hit singles.

DAL—Olivier-Maxence Prosper looks like he can create lineup versatility. The size and athleticism jump off the screen.

He’s turned down a few too many catch-and-shoot opportunities for my taste. He needs to be able to shoot those to be a serious piece of the puzzle for DAL. His development could be a swing factor, but the sample sizes are small now. It's something to monitor for DAL.

DAL—PJW is so much bigger and stronger than the wings that OKC can throw at him. Getting him out of CHA is a nice piece of business. It feels like he connects a lot of lineups and can bring such versatility with ball handling, shooting, and maybe increased playmaking. (2.2 assists to 1.9 TO isn’t great).

DAL—There ya go, BW! Baseline drive that draws low man help, and he hits the single to the corner that leads to a swing swing catch & shoots three. It was a great process and a nice job of cracking the shell and hitting a single. Make or miss, good stuff.

OKC—They have tons of good options as screeners when teams blitz SGA in the PnR. Great job by LD to get in the pocket, make a nice LMH & help the helper read for a CW catch-and-shoot three.

Does DAL need to blitz him here? 2nd 4:35

DAL—MOP might not be a 3&D guy yet, but he is undoubtedly a D&T guy already.

OKC—Jalen Williams is one of my favorite guys to watch work in the league. He’s got a few more gears to his game; he’s a number-one option on a high-level team. It’s too easy to say this is similar to the Harden situation in OKC years ago, but it might be…

DAL—Behind all the flash, Kyrie has one of the highest-level IQs in the league, and he always hits a healthy number of singles. He is consistently reading the action early and making WIMS cuts accordingly. KI is reading Top Lock from AC and making a WIMS cut into wide open space for an advantage basketball look.

OKC—The SGA Blitz rate in the 24’ PO during PnR actions was 2.75%. It’s higher during this regular season, but we’ll see what teams do when their season is on the line. SGA does a nice job hitting singles and finding the pocket pass early (bounce passes are much easier to be a playmaker from than lobs).

Who OKC can get into the pocket spot makes ALL the difference in the world.

SGA Level → Blitz PnRs: Where and Who. Those are the two things that matter the most in this action when it comes to determining success. The more guards like Dort, AC, and Wallace OKC can get into the pocket, the better-scoring opportunities they produce. The further away from the basket the blitz happens, the more space the pocket player has to play 4v3 basketball.

PnR 1 (Dort): This is ideal for OKC. It's pretty high up the floor on the blitz and a decent ball handler in the pocket, PPP gold!

PnR 2: (The “other” JW): It's pretty high up the floor on the blitz, but JW is catching it lower (closer to LMH), so he doesn’t make LMH move. This gives DAL a chance to rotate and close out the ball.

PnR 3: (The “other” JW): Not as high up the floor, but JW catches much higher than last time, which allows him to read that LMH stays, and he gets a pretty good look. DAL will live with this one.

PnR 4: (AC): Good job by AC staying as high as he can in the soft spot. He is comfortable handing the ball in this tight spot, and OKC gets good looks when he’s in the pocket. I would expect to see this look a lot in the PO.

PnR 5: (KW): If DAL got the blitz this low every poss, they would be happy as a clam. This is a nice job of shrinking the floor and making SGA see bodies.

PnR 6: (KW): DAL gets the blitz much closer to the basket again, and this time, MK just narrowly misses a steal. KW makes a nice play sitting in the pocket and reading LMH + AW cut.

OKC—Carson Wallace and Andrew Nembhard:

DAL—Dinwiddie is a great “break in case of emergency” player on the roster. He’s smart enough to play a smaller role with Luka & Kyrie on the floor and also has layers to his game where he can absorb a chunk of the offense with one of them out.

DAL—Tip out Oreb and made three on the same poss; wow! Then, in the next few poss a swing swing pass to QG for a three. Maxi has been so solid this game. Always in the right spot and making the right read/play. He’s the type of player that is the glue of great teams.

P.S. How much would NYK love to have QG on their current roster? I love how he’s kept his head down, worked, and turned himself into a guy who will have a long career.

DAL—PJW is a match-up nightmare. His size and ball handling are a nice release valve during pressure situations.

Have a Great Weekend From Puppy Marzie!!