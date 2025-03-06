Boston/OKC or The Field? FEAT... Neil Paine

Neil Paine is back!!

Neil’s NBA forecast model has two versions: stats only and composite.

The composite model has everything the stats-only version has, plus updated future odds from Vegas factored in. We are referencing the composite model during our conversation.

Neil’s most recent forecast and estimated RAPTOR player ratings are here. For more information about how it works, see below. Also, check out the MLB, NFL, NHL,

Podcast Timeline:

00:00 - Introduction to Neil's NBA Forecast Models

02:50 - The Evolution of NBA Playoff Predictions

04:35 - The Eastern Conference: Boston or The Field?

07:17 - Celtics vs. Cavaliers: A Deep Dive

09:01 - Cleveland's Rise and Team Dynamics

11:26 - The Knicks: Potential and Challenges

13:23 - The Western Conference: Oklahoma City or The Field?

21:30 - The Competitive Landscape of the Western Conference

24:52 - Lakers' Strategy: Integrating New Talent

27:46 - Evaluating the Denver Nuggets' Championship Potential

31:33 - OKC's Playoff Readiness and Defensive Strategies

36:37 - The Role of Self-Awareness in Player Performance

41:25 - MVP Race: SGA vs. Jokic

Neil’s Pieces:

Here are the two pieces that Neil references during the pod.

The first is a look from last season into how the two players battling for MVP don’t play anything alike.

This pieces dives into how even though the goal is to win, team in the NBA all go about it very different. No matter what you might think about all NBA, looking the same, it’s actually anything but cookie cutter when it comes to how teams are playing.

