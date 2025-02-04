Playback speed
Share post
The Luka One... Feat. Christian Clark

The Low Man Help Podcast welcomes The Athletic's Christian Clark LIVE from Philadelphia while he covers the Dallas Mavericks on this historical road trip.
Marc Campbell
and
Jacob Sutton
Feb 04, 2025
1
Transcript

As always, The Low Man Help Podcast would not be possible without our outstanding producer, Jacob Sutton - Check out his work here!

Christian’s Work:

A big thank you to Christian for taking the time to check in with us while he is on the Dallas beat. You can read all of Christian’s work for The Athletic here.

Luka’s PnR Masterclass:

During the 2024 Playoffs Luka’s PnR stats were from another universe.

  • Blitz % - 13.5

  • Per 100 - 50

  • PPP - 1.112

  • Average distance from hoop - 29.4 Feet

    • A. Edwards - 26.4 (Blitz - 17)

    • SGA - 24.7 (Blitz - 3)

The most impressive stat is what is produced by a combination of the two.

The average distance from the hoop at which his pick-and-roll actions occur, combined with the type of coverages Luka demands, creates the most valuable commodity on a basketball court—SPACE!

Taking the short side, as Nico Harrison did, on the Luka Doncic bet seems absurd because Luka draws enough attention to create ample space for his teammates to take what amounts to practice shots during the biggest basketball games.

If you want to dive into what makes Luka Doncic one of the toughest problems to solve in the Playoffs, then dig into this PnR breakdown from last year's Western Conference Final against Minnesota.

Why Luka Doncic Is The Toughest Pick-and-Roll Problem To Solve

Marc Campbell
·
Feb 3
Why Luka Doncic Is The Toughest Pick-and-Roll Problem To Solve

Luka Doncic is genuinely a one-of-a-kind player. How anyone making decisions in Dallas could watch him work in the playoffs and say:

Read full story

Pod Timeline:

0:00 - 4:25 - Introduction and Christian's first hours after Luka got traded.

4:26 - 7:40 - Sham's got hacked?!? And was there another team?

7:41 - 13:29 - Nico's Timeline and Luka's Playoff Problem Solving

13:29 -18:15 - Luka Was Buying A New House In DALLAS! And following Drik's Blueprint.

18:16 - 24:30 - What can this new-look DAL team do on the court?

24:31 - 26:42 - The burden on Kyrie and lineup possibilities.

30:00 - 37:24 - The Luka Short--Nico Harrison's bet!

This Recording Was Past Marzie’s Bedtime But She’s A Team Player:

