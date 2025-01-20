How To Get More Lay-Ups

Where Is My Space (WIMS):

If you want to get more opportunities without having played called for you, then understanding the basics of WIMS (where is my space) cuts is vital!

Players must “feel” when the defensive shell is cracking and read where the space is that they can cut into so the ball can reach them.

The higher a player's basketball IQ, the better they will be at WIMS reads. If you want to understand more about cracking the defensive shell and reads, check out this piece from The Blueprint Series:

…And now, back to WIMS cuts!

Choose One:

Once the defensive shell is cracked and rotations are happening, there are two different directions a WIMS cut can go:

1. Towards the basket for a finish.

2. Towards space on the perimeter for a shot.

Here is an edit if you want to see what WIMS cuts look like for perimeter shots.

Ausar and Amen are two of the best WIMS cutters for finishes in the NBA!

Two things stand out above all else when it comes to their cutting instincts:

Self-Awareness:

The Twins are not good shooters of basketball; this isn’t breaking news.

Amen is shooting a frigid 18.4% for his career from three, while Ausar’s percenter is slightly higher, checking in at a robust 20.1%. They don’t need to worry about trademarking the Splash Twins anytime soon.

But, these two possess the most critical skill to being a good role player in the NBA: self-awareness.

When these WIMS opportunities present themselves, they understand they must make cuts for finishes, not shots.

High basketball IQ:

Reading the play early is one of the most essential parts of being a good cutter.

Timing is everything; if you’re mentally a step behind the play in the NBA, you can almost guarantee that you will miss the opportunity that was available.

The Twins read plays a few steps ahead and possess an uncanny ability to sense when their defender mentally disengages and shifts their focus to only the ball.

This isn’t magic; it comes from their understanding of defensive rotations and knowing where and when their man is early help or help the helper.

They both can play for any team in the NBA despite being unable to shoot the ball, a true rarity in the modern NBA.

Edit Timeline:

00:00 - 00:37 - Twins Intro & WIMS Cuts.

00:38 - 01:55 - (2i PnR) Ausar beats Help the Helper for a lob

01:56 - 03:24 - (2i PnR) Amen beats help the helper for a finish

03:27 - 04:38 - (3i PnR) Ausar makes a high IQ cut to put low-man help in a situation where he has to make a choice.

04:39 - 05:52 - (Post Double) Amen understands WIMS and reads low-man help.

05:53 - 07:17 - (Short Roll) Ausar beats the help the helper defender.

07:18 - 08:19 - (1i PnR) Stong side cut from Amen.

8:20 - 9:45 - (3i PnR) Ausar waits for help the helper defender to move, THEN cuts.

9:46 - 12:07 - (Short Roll) Amen being the screener for PnR actions and causing havoc in the short roll.

A Marzie Throwback!!

Honestly, I have zero clue how she didn’t run off here.

During Marzie’s first week home, my wife and I were deathly sick, so we decided it would be a great idea to watch Marley and Me while cuddled up with our nine-week-old puppy; no one cried…

Marzie got the brilliant idea from the movie that Marley is the dog she should aspire to be; needless to say, she is a free spirit!

Buy Me A Coffee