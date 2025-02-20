The Detroit & Memphis One... Feat. Bryce Simon and Parker Fleming

As always, The Low Man Help Podcast would not be possible without our outstanding producer, Jacob Sutton - Check out his work here!

Memphis Grizzlies 10,000 Foot View:

Memphis has a combined record of 242 wins and 203 losses (.543) under Taylor Jenkins' leadership.

From the 2020-21 season through the 2022-23 season, they made three consecutive trips to the playoffs, twice as a top-2 seed. However, they only won one series and lost the other three, twice as a higher seed, and they’ve never advanced past the second round.

After suffering from injuries last season, Memphis is back to their winning ways, slicing through teams with intelligent off-ball movement and the deepest rotation in the league.

But will it lead to playoff success, or is this team approaching a crossroads where significant changes are needed?

1st: Points Per Game (123.3)

1st: Isolation Per Game (26.8)

1st: Drives Per Game (62.3)

2nd: Possessions Per Game (103.2)

2nd: Average time to First Action (6.0)

3rd: Time of Poss (13.6)

3rd: Transition Three Point Chances (5.3)

5th: PPP (1.188)

14th: Passes Per Game (295.5)

29th: Turnovers per game (16.7)

30th: PnR Per Game (25.1)

Data provided by Second Spectrum

In summary, these stats tell you the 10,000-foot view of the 24/25 Memphis Grizzlies.

They are playing fast and looking to drive the basketball.

They’re getting more possessions than almost every other teams and using those possession to get into ISO actions more than any other team too.

They are the only team that in the league who’s top run action isn’t a PnR.

Detroit Pistons 10,000 Foot View:

Detroit fans suffered through a year of coaching turmoil with Monty Williams. Strange occurrences plagued the Motor City, such as his attempts to revive Killian Hayes and his decision not to play Jaden Ivey, a recent Top-5 pick.

Fast-forward to 2024/25 season, and JB Bickerstaff has this team sitting sixth in the East (I know it’s the East…). They’re 29-26 at the All-Star break after going 14-68 last season!!

They were the first team in the NBA to exceed their total number of wins and were on track to make the playoffs for the first time since 2018/19, all without participating in the play-in tournament.

It’s been a massive turn around in Detroit, spearheaded by the development of former number one pick, first time All-Star and franchises cornerstone, Cade Cunningham.

Cunningham’s 24/25 PnR Numbers:

Total: 2002 (99th percentile)(3rd in NBA)

Per 100: 54.6 (99th percentile)(3rd in NBA)

PPD: 1.041 (74th percentile)

Possession Points Per Game: 34.1 (98th percentile)(4th in NBA)

Cunningham’s 24/25 Handoff Numbers:

Total: 549 (99th percentile)(1st in NBA)

Per 100: 15.0 (99th percentile)(3rd in NBA)

PPD: 1.131 (83rd percentile)

Possession Points Per Game: 13.1 (99th percentile)(2nd in NBA)

Data provided by Second Spectrum

Cunningham is excelling in two-man game actions and his development is the engine driving this Detroit team forward.

