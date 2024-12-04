Low Man Help
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Notes
YouTube
Archive
Leaderboard
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
The Analytics One... Feat. Neil Paine
Take a deep dive into Neil's current NBA Forecasting model and estimated RAPTOR—Neil's years at the iconic 538 and his time in the Atlanta Hawks have…
14 hrs ago
•
Marc Campbell
,
Jacob Sutton
, and
Neil Paine
7
Share this post
Low Man Help
The Analytics One... Feat. Neil Paine
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
1:02:07
November 2024
The New York & "Other" LA Team One... Feat. 3x NBA Champ Danny Green
Shooting mechanics, playing your role, and New York has fun basketball in both burrows!!
Nov 27
•
Marc Campbell
and
Jacob Sutton
3
Share this post
Low Man Help
The New York & "Other" LA Team One... Feat. 3x NBA Champ Danny Green
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
46:52
How To Read Off-Ball Screens Feat. Steph Curry & Buddy Hield
Steph Curry and Buddy Hield are two of the best in the world at setting up off-ball screens and reading both (primary & secondary) defenders' actions to…
Nov 26
•
Marc Campbell
8
Share this post
Low Man Help
How To Read Off-Ball Screens Feat. Steph Curry & Buddy Hield
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
10:28
The Blueprint: Cracking The Defensive Shell
A simple guide on reading "help" defenders when playing on-ball and basic WIMS movement concepts when playing off-ball.
Nov 21
•
Marc Campbell
14
Share this post
Low Man Help
The Blueprint: Cracking The Defensive Shell
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
2
The Zion Williamson & New Orleans One... Feat. Christian Clark
Christian has covered New Orleans for the past six years, so he's experienced all the highs and lows of the Zion era.
Nov 19
•
Marc Campbell
and
Jacob Sutton
5
Share this post
Low Man Help
The Zion Williamson & New Orleans One... Feat. Christian Clark
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
32:25
NBA Cup Preview One... Feat. 3x NBA Champion Danny Green.
Danny and I pick the upcoming NBA Cup Group winners from the Western and Eastern Conference, plus who will be the biggest disappointments.
Nov 12
•
Marc Campbell
8
Share this post
Low Man Help
NBA Cup Preview One... Feat. 3x NBA Champion Danny Green.
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
59:54
October 2024
Follow The Money: A Team's Payroll Is The Ultimate Bull$hit Detector
What my first two years working with Malik Beasley taught me about the NBA's opportunity hierarchy and what accepting vs. declining a rookie extension…
Oct 23
•
Marc Campbell
20
Share this post
Low Man Help
Follow The Money: A Team's Payroll Is The Ultimate Bull$hit Detector
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
2
The Blueprint: How To Be A Successful Movement Shooter
Every October, before the start of training camp, I assemble one final project for each client to wrap up their off-season: “Player X’s Blueprint.”
Oct 10
•
Marc Campbell
17
Share this post
Low Man Help
The Blueprint: How To Be A Successful Movement Shooter
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
Eastern Conference Win Totals
These are my Top 5 picks for the 24/25 Season, plus a little sampling from the other ten teams.
Oct 4
•
Marc Campbell
8
Share this post
Low Man Help
Eastern Conference Win Totals
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
Low Man Help Season Two Is Coming...
... But first.
Oct 1
•
Marc Campbell
9
Share this post
Low Man Help
Low Man Help Season Two Is Coming...
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
2
July 2024
Here's why Nick Kay is the Australian Boomers' Mr Flex Tape
He does it all.
Jul 26
•
Marc Campbell
9
Share this post
Low Man Help
Here's why Nick Kay is the Australian Boomers' Mr Flex Tape
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
2
June 2024
Derrick White: Reading Closeouts & Creating More Spot-Up Opportunities.
Derrick White does a wonderful job of creating “wins” at all three levels of the Spot Up action.
Jun 4
•
Marc Campbell
9
Share this post
Low Man Help
Derrick White: Reading Closeouts & Creating More Spot-Up Opportunities.
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
17:22
© 2024 Substack Inc
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts