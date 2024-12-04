Low Man Help

November 2024

The New York & "Other" LA Team One... Feat. 3x NBA Champ Danny Green
Shooting mechanics, playing your role, and New York has fun basketball in both burrows!!
  
Marc Campbell
 and 
Jacob Sutton
46:52
How To Read Off-Ball Screens Feat. Steph Curry & Buddy Hield
Steph Curry and Buddy Hield are two of the best in the world at setting up off-ball screens and reading both (primary & secondary) defenders' actions to…
  
Marc Campbell
10:28
The Blueprint: Cracking The Defensive Shell
A simple guide on reading "help" defenders when playing on-ball and basic WIMS movement concepts when playing off-ball.
  
Marc Campbell
2
The Zion Williamson & New Orleans One... Feat. Christian Clark
Christian has covered New Orleans for the past six years, so he's experienced all the highs and lows of the Zion era.
  
Marc Campbell
 and 
Jacob Sutton
32:25
NBA Cup Preview One... Feat. 3x NBA Champion Danny Green.
Danny and I pick the upcoming NBA Cup Group winners from the Western and Eastern Conference, plus who will be the biggest disappointments.
  
Marc Campbell
59:54

October 2024

Follow The Money: A Team's Payroll Is The Ultimate Bull$hit Detector
What my first two years working with Malik Beasley taught me about the NBA's opportunity hierarchy and what accepting vs. declining a rookie extension…
  
Marc Campbell
2
The Blueprint: How To Be A Successful Movement Shooter
Every October, before the start of training camp, I assemble one final project for each client to wrap up their off-season: “Player X’s Blueprint.”
  
Marc Campbell
Eastern Conference Win Totals
These are my Top 5 picks for the 24/25 Season, plus a little sampling from the other ten teams.
  
Marc Campbell
Low Man Help Season Two Is Coming...
... But first.
  
Marc Campbell
2

July 2024

June 2024

