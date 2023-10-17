About Low Man Help?

Low Man Help is a publication and community where hoops junkies can take a deep dive into the details of the game.

We are obsessed with the process behind what makes something successful or not successful and love digging into the weeds to show the WHY behind the results.

It’s a make-or-miss League.

The biggest key to a player’s success and development in basketball is defining “A Make” properly. A Make is not a reflection of whether the ball goes in or not, but rather a simple yes or no question:

Would I play this opportunity the same way, 100 out of 100 times? If the answer is YES, that’s a MAKE. If the answer is NO, that’s a MISS.

This is process-based over results-based thinking, which truly separates the best from the rest!

Who is Marc?

Marc Campbell is a Raleigh-based Shooting Coach.

He played collegiate basketball at the University of North Carolina from 2006-2010, becoming an NCAA National Championship in 2009. After college, he experienced a brief playing career in Europe, with stops in Italy, Germany, and Estonia.

Since 2018, he has worked full-time as a private shooting coach, serving multiple NBA players.

Why Subscribe?

Low Man Help will bring you the type of breakdowns and insights that Marc provides to his NBA clients.

His work with each player focuses on one central concept: Process over Results.

This thinking has also helped lead to some good traditional “results” for his clients. Here is the average improvement for all of Marc’s clients combined in their first full season after working together . . . their “After” season:

Points Per Game: +5 PPG

Three Point % : +6.4 Percentage Points

Total Threes Made: +85 Threes

Free Throw %: +9.5 Percentage Points

True Shooting %: +5.25 Percentage Points

Effective FG %: +5.5 Percentage Points

Assists Per Game: +1.25 Per Game

Total Assists: +68 Assists

Disclaimer:

I will not include content on current NBA clients. I strongly believe in growth and development and that any basketball weakness related to IQ or skill can be improved. If I am critical about a specific topic, it does not mean it can not be enhanced or eventually become successful—I am simply stating my opinion based on what I see on film—nothing more, nothing less.

Where else can you find Low Man Help?

Twitter: @lowmanhelp

YouTube: @lowmanhelp