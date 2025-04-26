On every possession, the offense has two opponents:

The Defense and The Clock.

The offense must first identify the coverage before determining the solution to the defense's problem, and it must do all this before time runs out on each possession.

Gaining information quickly is a lynchpin to a successful playoff offense.

Donovan Mitchell’s skips force the defense to reveal what problem needs to be solved much earlier than they would like.

Throughout the first two games against Miami, Mitchell has been a force in the pick-and-rolls, running 38 actions and producing 1.429 points per possession!

Mitchell uses this skip footwork to make Miami reveal who will be his primary defender after the pick-and-roll action.

Once Mitchell has this information, he can systematically work through where open space will be on the court and then attack accordingly.

This edit examines four two-man game actions where Mitchell uses skips against Miami.