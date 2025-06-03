Low Man Help

Low Man Help

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Eric Apricot's avatar
Eric Apricot
1d

Thanks for the conversation, Marc! People are loving your insights at DNHQ. I have to get you on again, but with a telestrator on film clips

https://dubnationhq.com/p/explain-nba-shooting-coach-analyzes/comments

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Marc Campbell
Sherman Alexie's avatar
Sherman Alexie
1d

After a serious injury, how do you retrain players to shoot? Is that a chance to work on a shooter's flaws?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Marc Campbell and others
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Substack Inc
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture