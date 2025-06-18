“How can I fix my shooting mechanics?”

I get asked this question, or a very similar version, more than any other. It doesn’t matter if it’s at a gym or on the internet. People will show me their shot, send me videos, or sometimes provide a very, very detailed description of their shot and its perceived problem.

I genuinely believe most people expect me to send them back a secret formula that will make everything better, but that’s just not how this thing works. Even though I can see within their shot where they are not loading, keeping, or transferring power efficiently from their body to the basketball, there is still no magic pill I can prescribe. The only way to change it is to get in there and do the work consistently.

However, there is always one thing that can help someone improve their shot, even if they never change anything in their mechanics:

Shot Prep Footwork

Do The Work Early:

Doing your work early is at the center of winning in basketball. One of the most important phrases I tell every client is “win early to give yourself a chance to win late.”

This idea encompasses the entire basketball spectrum, from 10,000-foot-view topics like practice planning and pick-and-roll coverages, to small, micro details, like footwork angles and how you catch the ball.

The key to success is to do the work early to ensure you’re prepared, which leads to calmness and clarity when others are stressed and flustered. Doing the work early allows your habits to become instincts when the pressure is at its peak.

During my seven years of working with players to improve their shooting. I’ve learned that two truths apply to every player:

Shooting is like a fingerprint; no two shots are identical. Improving a player's shot prep footwork is the simplest way to enhance their shot.

Every player's body is unique, and their shooting form reflects that uniqueness. However, despite this uniqueness, one commonality remains: shot prep footwork. It is the lowest-hanging fruit and can keep a player focused on the process, not the results.

Process Goals:

Before the season, I ask every client to lay out some goals for the season.

Their response is almost always a results-oriented goal, such as shooting 40% from three-point range or averaging a certain number of points per game. These results-oriented goals are a product of their environment. They’re judged on stats, percentages, and wins.

If you've watched enough NBA basketball, then you’ve undoubtedly heard the unofficial slogan:

“It’s a make-or-miss league.”

Makes and misses are the results, and yes, the results are essential. However, defining what constitutes a make-or-miss is crucial to helping a player maximize their chances of success.

This is where process goals come into play; a process goal is something the player has 100% control over.

Take the goal of shooting 40% from three as an example. A player doesn’t control whether a shot goes in; they can try their best, but it’s out of their hands, literally.

However, players do have control over what happens before the ball is released from their hands. The easiest detail for any player to focus on during that time is their shot prep footwork.

Drilling down on the player's results goal of shooting 40% from three-point range into a process goal of: “hit 85% great shot prep footwork on every catch.” This process goal will enable the player to focus on what they can control during every shot and avoid overthinking about the things they cannot.

In my first year of working with Malik Beasley, we used three process-oriented goals to focus on throughout the 2018/19 season to give him the best chance at success:

Shot Prep Footwork: Must hit 90% good shot prep reads. Closeout Reads: Must hit 90% good shot prep reads. WIMS: Must hit 85% of good WIMS reads.

Here is a quick look at the application of this concept:

This is a page from Game 78 of the 2018/19 season of the in-season grading journal I keep for every client.

From Game 66-76, Malik was in quite a funk as a shooter. Several factors contributed to the funk, but the poor-quality shot prep footwork he was putting on tape was the main culprit.

These three process-oriented goals were the areas where I felt that if Malik focused his mind, he would have the best chance for traditional results-based success. Having this process-based focal point to return to during his late-season shooting slump allowed us to get Malik out of his shooting funk.

Here are his overall process stats from the 2018/19 season:

Another picture from the notebook. I’m not known in my family for having handwriting that’s legible to others, so apologies if you can’t read my dots and dashes.

The piece below is what came from the lessons learned during the 2018/19 season. You can see how some of the three process-oriented goals from that season evolved into actionable items we worked on during the summer of 2019 and into the 2019/20 season.

Tucker Richardson:

Last summer, Tucker Richardson, a professional player in Europe and successful YouTuber, requested to come down to North Carolina and spend a week with me working on his shot.

Tucker is a great shooter and was coming off his first season overseas in Finland, which resulted in his team winning the league Championship.

During Tucker’s week in North Carolina, we worked almost exclusively on his feet.

Here is the video Tucker made about his time with me in North Carolina. Tucker allowed me to add a few additional details throughout the video to help shed light on the process from the week. However, it’s nice to hear Tucker’s perspective, as it’s his game.

What Is Great Shot Prep Footwork?

Three steps. Each one fulfilling a purpose that works together to create a process.

Step One: Power

Step Two: Load

Step Three: Rhythm + Balance

For a righty, the sequence will typically follow this footwork pattern:

Right Left Right

For a lefty, it will be the opposite.

Derrick White has some of the best shot prep footwork in the league and thus is one of the most efficient closeout players. Here’s what it looks like to do your work early and the benefit that can come from it:

