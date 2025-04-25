Win early to give yourself a chance to win late!

I share this concept with all of my clients, and it’s something that Tyrese Haliburton consistently did in Pick-and-Roll (PnR) actions during Game Two against Milwaukee.

Indiana has been hunting Brook Lopez, putting him in the PnR action whenever they get the opportunity. Throughout the first two games, Lopez has been hemorrhaging points when his man is the screener in the action:

Game 1: 15 pick-and-rolls defended, leading to 1.583 PPP

Game 2: 11 pick-and-rolls defended, leading to 1.556 PPP

In Game Two, Haliburton had Lopez on tilt all game; he hunted the BIG Buck and got him involved in 7 PnR actions that produced 1.667 points per possession!

Haliburton did an excellent job of systematically creating advantages early in the play with his feet and hips. Then, he finished each play off with simple help or no help reads (after creating early advantages) from the other Milwaukee defenders.

