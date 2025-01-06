How To Get More Catch & Shoot Threes

A 2nd window WIMS shot is my favorite thing in basketball. Full stop.

1st and 2nd Passing Windows for Buddy.

1st window pass: Made in front of the defender (Tatum). This pass is most commonly made when the help defender is guarding a below-average shooter and they are in the gap, creating a compressed shell to deter driving lanes.

2nd window pass: Made behind the defender (Tatum). The defender is caught ball-watching or reaching in, attempting to get a steal/deflection on the drive.



Seeing a client read a 2nd window cut early for an extra opportunity, make or miss, was my favorite thing to grade on tape.

I would joke and tell them this was a “walk-on” play and that these actions would set them apart from their competition.

These plays take no physical skill but can separate you from your competition, both on your team and opposing teams.

And it all comes from using your mind to win, not physical talent, and almost always results in excellent opportunities to score from an advantage. The sky is the limit when the best players start to outthink their competition.

Key Process Indicators:

Here is a look at what one of my notebooks looked like when grading game tape for clients. This is from one of Malik’s games in Minnesota during the years I worked with him.

I chart three key process indicators (KPIs) for every client during the season.

The theory behind them is that whatever the results we aim to accomplish, these are the processes we need to get right to succeed.

WIMS is the only KPI that appears on every player’s grading sheet. It’s that important to success.

Edit Timeline:

This edit dives into six 2nd Window WIMS reads; these are the actions that every player can find an advantage opportunity for themselves, no matter if it’s a catch & shoot three or an advantage catch & drive:

00:00 - 00:35 - Explanation of 2nd Window WIMS Read & Intro.

00:36 - 02:00 - (Wing → Below Break) Buddy Hield catches his defender ball-watching.

02:01 - 03:26 (Top → Break) Malik Beasley is moving down early so the ball can see him.

03:27 - 04:24 (Slot → Slot) Malik Beasley moves into the space where the ball has a straight line to see him.

04:25 - 05:41 (Top → Wing) Malik Beasley catches his defender ball watching and moves into the space where the ball can see him on a straight line.

05:41 - 07:15 (Nail Help → 2nd Window) Malik Beasley moving into the space behind his nail help defender. This is one of the most common 2nd Window WIMS read situations.

07:16 - 08:41 (Wing → Corner) Lauri catches MPJ ball-watching and makes a big run to the corner where the ball can see him on a straight line.

