This is Part II of The Blueprint series. If you missed Part I, which covers the habits needed to be a great movement shooter, you can check it out below.

I create a Blueprint project for my clients every season to ensure they always have a reference point for the epicenter of their game.

I’ve loved sharing these with the LMH community; the feedback from coaches and players alike has been tremendous. Thank you!

** This Blueprint's edits differ from the originals due to an NDA with the client for whom it was made. I decided to use Cam Thomas for these edits as he is in a similar situation and is currently struggling with this client's issues.**

The Epicenter Of A GREAT Offensive Possession:

When reviewing game tape with clients, I use “cracking the shell" or “cracked shell” more than almost any other phrase.

Understanding the nuances of this concept from an on-ball and off-ball perspective can set a player up for long-term success in the league.

During a game, whichever team can play more possessions against a cracked defensive shell will likely win. A creaked defensive shell is at the epicenter of great offensive possessions.

There are two ways to crack a defensive shell:

Get inside: This method most commonly involves a hip turn from the primary defender, which leads to an inflection point decision for the help defender. The helper must decide one of three things. Fully commit to helping on the ball. Stunt at the ball to fake help. Stay with their man entirely and not help. Go over the top: This method involves the primary ball handler putting the ball over the top of the shell, which can be done in two ways. Shooting Lob pass

The player (Player X) for whom this project was made is a point guard who is very explosive with the ball in his hands and consistently creates help situations by getting past his defender at the POA.

At the time, he struggled with two primary issues as a lead guard.

On-Ball: Consistently chasing highlight plays, which led to turnovers or off-balanced finishing attempts. Off-Ball: He did not get easy looks due to a lack of movement when he did not have the ball in his hands.

These poor on-ball decisions created advantageous opportunities for the other team and killed trust with the coaching staff and teammates.

I used the line below with the player to help him understand that if you’re consistent in your process reads, the highlight plays will eventually open up; you don’t have to force them.

Every highlight reel consists of single after single. The plays are pulled throughout a season, which makes them seem unique, but they’re just players consistently hitting simple yes-or-no reads, aka singles.

Here is Player X’s unedited Blueprint from his fourth year in the league:

1. Cracking the Shell:

You want to play vs. a CRACKED SHELL as much as possible; this is when the offense is at its most significant advantage.

When Cracking the Shell:

You create a situation where the defense must help the ball.

It will most likely be a dribble drive toward the basket. This is a time for simple decision-making:

Move the ball onto your teammates for advantage opportunities.

Finish the action yourself.

A. Early Help = Early Pass.

This is a “Single" (aka. adult basketball). It’s not always a highlight play, but it is what the best players in the world do repeatedly. This is death by a thousand paper cuts.

Holding onto the ball too long and trying to make a home run play (score or direct assist) will only lead to negative results in the long run—simplicity is your best friend.

Cam Thomas's poor decisions of forcing shots when seeing early help from a secondary help defender.

There are two movement keys movement patterns to help you spot early help:

Hip Turn: If the help defender turns his hips to “Run” towards you, he is FULLY committed to help. This is a help situation where the ball needs to be moved early to create a rotation situation. Help UP The Lane: If a big helps UP the lane, they are fully committed to help.

Cam Thomas making good, simple reads when a secondary defender shows early help.

B. Late Help = Finish.

You can NEVER allow the first direct helper to play two. If he doesn’t give you 100% of his attention early (“Breaking” his coverage), then you finish the play with rhythm, balance, and force!

C. No Help = Shoot it.

This is a closeout situation or “Unders” in screening actions.

This is simple basketball: punish defenders for being lazy. You must do your work early (shot prep footwork) to shoot these opportunities in Rhythm and on Balance.

2. Playing off a cracked shell:

The defensive rotation has already started, and you are finishing or helping to finish the play.

“WIMS” = Where Is MY Space?

WIMS reads are a MASSIVE opportunity area for you this season.

We want to get the ball back in your hands with an advantage as often as possible.

This is how you make the game easier for yourself!

When the shell is cracked, and you do not have the ball, your primary job is to read and move to the space where the ball has a clear line of sight to you.

Intelligent WIMS movement will open up one of the following:

Shots

Finishing opportunities

Playmaking opportunities

The baseline drive → Corner Drift is one of the most basic WIMS reads. AJ Green is hitting this read 100% of the time this season. Here are some of my favorite CDs from AJ.

As an offensive player, you can either be the one cracking the shell or playing off of a cracked shell.