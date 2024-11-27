The New York & "Other" LA Team One... Feat. 3x NBA Champ Danny Green

In this episode of The Low Man Help podcast, I’m joined again by three-time NBA champion Danny Green to discuss the Win Totals for the New York Knicks, LA Clippers, and Brooklyn Nets.

We discuss

Mikal Bridges’ shooting mechanics

The value of self-awareness in Playing Your Role

Enjoying Cam Johnson & Thomas in Brooklyn

Podcast Timeline:

0:00 - 1:15 INTRO

1:15 - 4:40 NBA Cup Winners/the FVV Ref Situation

4:40 - 7:45 NBA Cup Point Differential/Team Mini-Reviews

7:45 - 14:32 KAT's Got That Dawg In Him

14:32 - 15:32 The Low Man Help Win Total Parlay

15:32 - 27:47 New York Knicks & Mikal Bridges' Jumper

27:47 - 31:18 LA Clippers' Surging Play

31:18 - 38:12 Kris Dunn, Playing Your Role & DG's Dillon Brooks Story

38:12 - 44:42 Talkin' Nets & Cam Thomas

44:42 - 46:51 Outro (and DG's Game-Day Prep)

Happy Thanksgiving… Again, From Marzie!

Low Man Help is free. But if you enjoyed this post, you can support Low Man Help by buying a coffee. This money will be reinvested into LMH to create better content for you!

Buy Me A Coffee

Intelligentsia House Blend fuels LMH and Marzie, and I can’t get enough of it!