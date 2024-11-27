Playback speed
The New York & "Other" LA Team One... Feat. 3x NBA Champ Danny Green

Shooting mechanics, playing your role, and New York has fun basketball in both burrows!!
Marc Campbell
and
Jacob Sutton
Nov 27, 2024
Transcript

In this episode of The Low Man Help podcast, I’m joined again by three-time NBA champion Danny Green to discuss the Win Totals for the New York Knicks, LA Clippers, and Brooklyn Nets.

We discuss

  • Mikal Bridges’ shooting mechanics

  • The value of self-awareness in Playing Your Role

  • Enjoying Cam Johnson & Thomas in Brooklyn

Podcast Timeline:

0:00 - 1:15 INTRO

1:15 - 4:40 NBA Cup Winners/the FVV Ref Situation

4:40 - 7:45 NBA Cup Point Differential/Team Mini-Reviews

7:45 - 14:32 KAT's Got That Dawg In Him

14:32 - 15:32 The Low Man Help Win Total Parlay

15:32 - 27:47 New York Knicks & Mikal Bridges' Jumper

27:47 - 31:18 LA Clippers' Surging Play

31:18 - 38:12 Kris Dunn, Playing Your Role & DG's Dillon Brooks Story

38:12 - 44:42 Talkin' Nets & Cam Thomas

44:42 - 46:51 Outro (and DG's Game-Day Prep)

