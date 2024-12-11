The Two-Man Game One... Feat. 3x NBA Champ Danny Green

As always, The Low Man Help Podcast would not be possible without our outstanding producer, Jacob Sutton

00:00 - Intro

01:32 - The Two-Man Games: PnR, DHO and "Get" Actions

07:50 - Top 5 Handoff Combos through the first 20 games and The Read Tree

12:20 - Top 5 PnR Ball Handlers through the first 20 game and "Breaking" the secondary defender

20:42 - Top 5 PnR Combos through the first 20 games, shooting is KING!

24:52 - Can Wemby become the best PnR screener scorer?

29:24 - Can Anthony Edwards solve the BLITZ?! Who gets BLITZED the most in PnR?

38:10 - BORIS!!!

Top PnR and Handoff Combos:

Top Handoff Combos per Second Spectrum (filtered for 50 minimum attempts).

Monk and Sabonis running one of my favorite reads in the Handoff action: Under = Shot or Re-Screen.

Bam and Duncan using the advantage of speed to create chaos before and after the handoff. The speed of these actions can be much higher than PnR due to the shooter not needing to keep a live dribble prior to the action.

Read Tree For Handoffs:

Back Cut Shot Re-Screen 2v1 - Finish vs. Pocket Pass Speed - > Chaos

Top PnR Combos per Second Spectrum (filtered for 200 minimum attempts).

*PnR Combo (Lebron and Davis ranked 6th)(1.152 PPD AND 21.6 PER 100)

Shooting is king! Bigs who can play PnPop basketball drive up PPP.

Herro + Adebayo only combo in the TOP 5 in both:

PnR + Handoff Actions combined:

27 Actions Per 100

1.222 PPD

These two create OPTIONALITY!!

Herro can really shoot it, so he is an at-the-level (secondary defender) threat in the Handoff and PnR.

Herro and Adebayo have enough ball handling and creativity between the two of them to run BOTH actions.

They are missing two components (PnPop 3 for Bam and vertical finishing threat from Herro) in two-man basketball, but that’s it. ….and they make up for what they lack with my favorite thing, quirkiness.



QUIRKINESS— Bam is great in the short roll as a playmaker for others in 4v3, 3v2, and 2v1 advantage situations. He can also shoot a short roll floater, a rare skill for a big one that can unlock exponential optionality.

Top Individual PnR Ball Handlers:

Top PnR Ball Handlers per Second Spectrum (filtered for 300 minimum attempts).

Random PnR Extras:

Anthony Edwards leads the league in Blitz %, at 16.81. The teams are terrified of him scoring on them, but they are not so worried about his playmaking or the other Wolves.

He is running about 41 PnR’s per 100

^^ They are telling him to prove that he has developed as a playmaker since the 2024 PO.

Darius Garland is one of the best at “Breaking” the secondary defender in PnR coverage. Here’s a few looks of him breaking the drop big for lobs from the 21/22 season when he and the CLE started to show signs that they might be a serious play/team.

