The New York Knicks One... Feat. Jonathan Macri

The Elephant In The Room:

Brooklyn:

(4) NYK unprotected first-round picks in 2025, 2027, 2029, and 2031

(1) MIL top-four protected first-round pick in 2025

(1) NYK second-round pick in 2025

(1) NYK unprotected pick swap in 2028

New York:

Mikal Bridges

The Nova Knicks and this FO are tied together for the foreseeable future; this is a BIG bet; this type of package sends a clear signal that “this is OUR group.”

Here is Bridges appearing on a LIVE taping of Brunson & Hart’s Roommates podcast in Central Park… not a bad backdrop for a conversation.

You can feel the sense of arrival here, palpable in the energy of the NYK fans and the Nova Knicks on stage.

It wasn't quite on the same level as the Miami Big 3 introduction—not 1, 2, 3, 11, 19, 76, 147... but everyone enjoying that picturesque night in Central Park felt as though they had just acquired the piece that propelled them into the inner circle of championship contenders.

Anytime you send out FIVE first round pick and one pick swaps, you better be right!

NYK Trade Grades:

SNY, Ian Bagley: A-

Sporting News, Stephen Noh: B

Bleacher Report, Andy Bailey: C

,

:

I guess you could say that people generally liked it, maybe not loved, but no one was out in the streets with pitchforks in front of MSG.

Here are some of the most recent trades contenders made involving several picks going out for a key player.

1. Houston, we have a problem!

Houston receives: Russell Westbrook

Oklahoma City receives: Chris Paul, a 2021 first-round pick, a 2024 first-round pick (top-four protected), a 2026 first-round pick (top-four protected) and two pick swaps

2. Brooklyn, stand up!

Brooklyn receives: James Harden

Houston receives: Rodions Kurucs; Dante Exum; Brooklyn's 2022, 2024 and 2026 first-round picks; pick swaps with Brooklyn in 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027; and Milwaukee's 2022 first-round pick

3. We’re NOT Little Brother!

LA Clippers receive: Paul George (…And Kawhi Leonard)

Oklahoma City receives: Danilo Gallinari; Shai Gilgeous-Alexander; Miami's 2021 and 2023 first-round picks; the Clippers' 2022, 2024 and 2026 first-round picks; pick swaps in 2023 and 2025

4. Da Bubble Boys!

Lakers receive: Anthony Davis

New Orleans receives: Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart, the No. 4 pick in the 2019 draft, a 2022 first-round pick, a pick swap in the 2023 draft and the Lakers' 2024 first-round pick with the right to defer it to 2025.

Notice anything? These guys are all first-ballot Hall of Fame players.

I love Bridges as a player; he plays hard every night and is team-first. However, the NBA is a salary cap league, and when sending out that type of haul in assets, you have to ask if the price was worth it.

Sam Hinkie put it perfectly in his resignation letter:

In the NBA, that’s wins. The same 82 games are up for grabs every year for every team. Just like in 1985 (or before). To get more wins, you’re going to have to take them from someone else. Wins are a zerogrowth industry (how many of you regularly choose to invest in those?), and the only way up is to steal share from your competitors. You will have to do something different. You will have to be contrarian.

The Towns and Bridges moves were BIG moves, a chance to put together players that the FO thought would create a compounding effect on the court that would “steal” wins from it’s competitors.

Big moves present the opportunity for massive upside, but also opens up the door to the same level of downside.

All the moves prior to the Towns and Bridges trades had been on the margins. New York finally pushed the chips into the middle of the table, we’re they right?!

Da Brunson Bruner:

There are many NBA players whose games I enjoy. Most are not extraordinary athletes like Westbrook, LeBron, and Giannis. Instead, they are players who see the matrix and understand how to maximize their potential within it.

Jalen Brunson is definitely one of my favorites!

I don’t always love the foul grifting, but I can respect the thought process.

He isn’t an outlier. He can’t play the game like everyone else, which makes him unique.

My favorite aspects of his game is his ability to create neutral → attack moments with Core 3 changes and his footwork package.

1st Round vs. PHI

2nd Round vs. IND

Here are two edits from last year's POs of Brunson’s exceptional footwork and how he generates these neutral → attack moments that keep defenders off balance.

New York’s Macro Process:

Process is found where data and film intersect. This NYK team is playing slowly and deliberately and seeking out precisely what they think will crack the defensive shell to create a rotation, and then they are playing off of that.

27th: Poss per game (96.8)

29th: Average time to cross half court (4.6)

30th: Time of Poss (15.54)

30th: Average time to First Action (7.1)

17th: Transition chances (17.1)

3rd Turnovers per game (13)

2nd: PPP (1.205)

2nd: eFG% (57.28)

Data provided by Second Spectrum

In summary, these stats tell you the 10,000-foot view of the 24/25 NYK.

They know exactly which actions will yield the highest results.

They are taking their time hunting them.

They are a mature group that doesn’t shoot themselves in the foot.

Knicks Midseason Report:

The Dean himself wrote an outstanding midseason report for the NYK; here is the link to the piece if you want 3,000 words about one of the most fascinating teams of the season.

