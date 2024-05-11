How Donovan Mitchell Creates FEAR In Defenders With Elite Footwork

Donovan Mitchell is a true master of his craft; his footwork stands out in the league. He uses skips, drifts, and lifts to instill fear in defenders, then capitalizes on this advantage to make game-changing plays!

This edit dives into how Mitchell leverages his footwork to instill fear in his defenders to set up finishing actions for himself or others.

Teaching point for players watching: You can use footwork to create fear in your defender. Creating fear forces defenders to load all their weight in one direction; this is how you win the battle of hips and create advantageous angles.

This edit contains 5 clips:

00:27 -2:49 - (Secondary) Skip to Shot going STRONG side

2:49 - 5:04 - (Horns) Skip to spin into Finish

5:04 - 7:35 - (1i)(PnR) Missed Skip opportunity into Turnover

7:35 - 9:24 - (1i)(PnR) Refusal - Skip to Push Out into Missed "Goofy" Foot Finishing Opportunity

9:24 - 12:34 - (2i)(PnR) Making Al Horford "Break" 2v1 Coverages