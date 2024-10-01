Thank you!

Origin Story and Season One Review:

During the summer of 2022, I knew I wanted to create a Substack to share detailed long-form work with the basketball community; I came up with the name, registered a corresponding YouTube channel, and then stopped. I found a way to convince myself of every reason I couldn’t do it, from client workflow to impostor syndrome.

Then, at the beginning of the 2023/24 NBA season, after spending the prior year procrastinating, I decided to, as Nike says, “just do it.”

Low Man Help is where I write about the game through the lens of Shooting.

When I worked with NBA players on changing their shots, I would sign contracts for an entire year. Changing a shot is a process, not a magic pill. I’ve had the privilege of going through this process with three NBA players. Their average three-point percentage jump was 6.2%, and all the players shot career-high volumes.

Shooting is the game's epicenter, directly or indirectly affecting every offensive and defensive decision.

The LMH Substack digs into the art of shooting through deep dive pieces spanning three different classifications:

Teaching - These are my favorite pieces to write. My natural habitat.

For the past six years, I’ve been incredibly blessed to teach the art of shooting to players at the highest level of basketball. I love learning, sharing knowledge, and teaching.

These pieces allowed me to share insight into my work with players. The community’s feedback on these pieces was delightful and has empowered me to produce more during the second season of LMH.

Individual Player Reports - These pieces are similar to the reports I would create when scouting prospective clients (not as detailed). Those scouts would evolve into the backbone of my pitches to the player.

Focusing on the development curve of intriguing young players in the league is a natural backdrop for these pieces.

During Season Two of LMH, you can expect to see many more pieces in the same vein as:

Team Reports - I once had the opportunity to consult on a midseason remodel of an NBA team’s offense; It was undoubtedly one of the most fun projects I’ve participated in! Team “X” used the building blocks inside the project to create one of the best offenses in the league.

Digging into the weeds on how a specific epicenter related to shooting can create a chain reaction throughout an entire offensive ecosystem is one of the things I love most about the game.

This season, I’ll be diving more into how micro epicenters can have macro effects on the entire game. Just like:

What To Expect From Season Two:

First and foremost, a continued stream of the deep dive and detailed pieces that made you subscribe to LMH in the first place, spanning LMH’s three core classifications: Teaching, Player, and Team reports.

Plus, this year, I will be getting on the court some, providing drills, insight into how I change a player's shot, and interviews with guests.

One week, we might discuss my theories on kinetically linking the body and the basketball together in a player’s shot or explore the gambling world.

I am so excited about Season Two and beyond for LMH. It has already been one hell of a ride, and I don’t expect it to stop anytime soon.

Again, thank you so much for being here; your support for this community means the world to me!

Best,

Marc