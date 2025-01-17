Technology is incredible... until it isn't.

Today, I was scheduled to stand in for Adam Mares and guest host the All-NBA podcast with Tim Legler. Although I’ve filled in on the show multiple times for Legs, I have never done one with him, so today would have been a real treat.

I logged on 15 minutes early, chatted with James (the producer) about the rundown, reviewed my Ad reads (my first ones ever), and ensured my notes were formatted correctly. Next, Legs logged in, and we exchanged pleasantries as James went through the final audio/visual preparations before going LIVE.

Then BOOM…

The next thing I knew, I was listening to a background recording on a Facetime call about a computer being held for ransom by hackers. It was surreal. Needless to say, the show was canceled.

The internet can be a fantastic place when used for good, but it can also be downright scary when it’s not.

We were slated to talk about some outstanding NBA actions from last night. Three big games in particular:

CLE vs. OKC

IND vs. DET

HOU vs. SAC

I love to add my notes to the Low Man Help podcast for context, so I wanted to share my notes for these three games with LMH (sans the Tim Legler podcast portion).

Here are my raw notes from the three games mentioned above. I hope you enjoy it!

CLE / OKC:

CLE—All over O glass early. So many second chances. But didn’t make OKC pay.

OKC—The pressure they put on the paint with multiple HIGH-level ball handlers is unique. They do a great job of owning the paint (getting touches on O and not allowing touches on D).

Offensive:

67.1% (3rd) of their possessions have a paint touch.

12.1 (1st) TOs committed per game.

Defense:

61.5% (2nd) of their possessions have a paint touch.

18.6 (1st) TOs forced per game.

CLE—PnR defense: Are you sure you want to switch anyone onto SGA?! Allen, Niang, and Garland!

CLE—Can't keep the ball out of the paint. Go zone… still can't keep the ball out of the paint. OKC generates lots of good drives -> kick actions for catch and shoot 3’s.

OKC —PRESSURE.

No word inculpates them more.

Both offensive and defensive. They put pressure on the rim and don't let you put pressure on the rim on D with their switches and early rotations.

CLE— Atkinson’s T: it does feel like there is a human element to small vs big with OKC and being able to get away with fouls. OKC pushes the limit here.

Thibs quote from the PHI game on Wednesday: “Always curious to see how the first contact is if a game is called. Play on or foul.”

OKC—Joe checks in, and boom, Ghost Screens…

The first IJ action is a Ghost -> Flare 3. It's such a challenging action to guard. It's almost impossible to triple-switch between SGA on the ball.

CLE—Got to be able to play through Mobley at the 5 when teams are small. Especially these OKC groups. It's disappointing not to see them put him in switch -> post situations.

CLE—I don't understand the defensive coverages they are running. Why do teams chase SGA over screens at 40 feet?

OKC—f teams blitz SGA; OKC has some nice options in the pocket:

Wallace -> Dort Three

AC Dunk.

HOU/SAC:

SAC— Monk as a starter, 19/4.1/6.7 (12 wins and 8 losses)

6.7 Assists and 2.4 TO per game as a starter.

His playmaking is popping; he is such a creative player, and that’s a big-time element of two-man; you’ve got to know how to make good lemonade out of ripe or rotten lemons.

HOU—Started with Sengun on Murray (protect from getting fouls on Saboins?).

It's a tough matchup for him to close out to a big-time shooter like that. Murray took advantage early.

^^ What does he do in the PO?

HOU - Taylor Rooks report: “The goal is to keep this team together through the trade deadline.” Rafel Stone

^^ Do you believe him?!

HOU—Is Aaron Holiday that much better than Reed Sheppard? If so, that’s a pretty big problem.

SAC—Monk and Sabonis are such a potent two-man game.

Monk has some two-man game, PHUNK!!

Filtered for Top 50 volume - PPD Ranks:

Monk as Ball Handler:

PnR: 1st - 1.198

Handoff: 5th - 1.160

Sabonis + Monk combo:

PnR: 3rd - 1.235

Handoff: 5th - 1.131

HOU—Enjoying the growth in simplicity within Jalen Green’s game. It used to be a long string of hunting loud highlight plays. Now, lots of good reads and hitting singles.

Sometimes, this becomes easier for guys once they have the money; mentally, it can unburden them and let them play free.

HOU—Sengun, can he survive defensively in a PO setting? They try to hide him as much as possible now; what happens when teams start hunting?

HOU—Thompson's game has such a Jekyll and Hyde nature.

Transition/broken play? Sign me up.

Screener -> advantage situation in the half-court? Yes, please.

Offensive initiator vs. a set defense? No way!

Amen Thompson PnR/Handoff (Ball Handler vs Screener)

PnR: 0.858 vs. 0.961

^ 11 Points per 100 better.

Handoff: 0.837 vs. 0.880

^ 5 points per 100 better

Teams can play so far off when Amen is in the 1/2 court as an offensive initiator. Unless he learns how to shoot the ball. I’m unsure how you can have him be a primary ball-handler in the NBA.

Side note: The Thompson Twins are agents of CHAOS!!

SAC— DeMar can be challenging to defend in close games when he gets it going. Brooks has to be able to handle him one-on-one in the mid-post or switch Thompson onto him before sending the double, right?

It seems that DD and DC are somewhat in agreement about when to switch to mid-range ISO mode and when it’s Fox/Monk turn as offensive initiators.

^^ Everything is easier when you’re winning. We’ll see how long that lasts; it's something to keep tabs on.

Share

IND/DET:

IND—Nembhard, sign me up! How much stock can I buy?!

That's a guy who is ALWAYS going to be in winning teams. He knows how to play and has impeccable self-awareness about where he stands in any lineup.

Making Cade’s life hell from the jump, just throwing basketball body punches (making SLOB catches hard every time for Cade—the little things.)

Nembhard net rating per CLG is +15.7 (98th percentile).

It shows! They are so much better with him on the floor.

DET—Without Ivey, they don't have enough secondary ball handling/ playmaking to relieve pressure on Cade.

IND—Pascal is teaching Holland II a lesson tonight. He is setting up every action, and Holland is a step behind; Pascal is getting whatever looks he wants.

^ Holland—It’s a good lesson for the rook; it’ll help him improve.

IND—What a weapon Turner is from three (8-11) on the night.

^^ His PnPop game is one of the big reasons they are such a scary matchup for BOS in a PO setting.

DET—TOs were such a big part of the game that my dad used to tell our YMCA team club, "The Most Shots Wins.” It’s so true.

^^ 19-9 TO in favor of IND. If you give it away that much more than your opponent, it will be hard to win.

Have a Great Weekend From, Marzie!!

Marzie and I have switched from Intelligentsia’s House Blend to Blue Bottle’s Bright!

It was a big decision that Marzie and I did not take lightly. But after much deliberation, we have made the change. Be sure to click on the link and send puppy Marzie some bags of coffee. We order 5 lbs at a time; LMH is hard work!!

Buy Me A Coffee