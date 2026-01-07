This is a guest post in collaboration with Kevin Pangos.

The basketball world is littered with stories about uber-talented players who never reached their full potential. Ask nearly any coach who has been involved in the game for a while, and I guarantee they will have at least one of those guys, the player who had all the skills but who couldn’t get out of their own way.

Kevin Pangos is not one of those guys.

Out of all the professional players I’ve been around, he has squeezed more out of less than any of them. What he has accomplished in his career is nothing short of remarkable. This isn’t a knock on Kevin; it’s quite the opposite. He’s one of the biggest overachievers I’ve been around.

Here’s just a taste of his career accomplishments to date:

All-EuroLeague First Team (2021)

All-EuroLeague Second Team (2018)

All-EuroCup Second Team (2016)

2× Lithuanian League champion (2017, 2018)

All-Lithuanian League Team (2018)

Lithuanian League Foreign Player of the Year (2018)

All-VTB United League Second Team (2021)

Third-team All-American – AP, NABC, TSN (2015)

WCC Player of the Year (2015)

4× First-team All-WCC (2012–2015)

WCC Newcomer of the Year (2012)

And if that laundry list of awards and accomplishments wasn’t enough, you can sprinkle in the fact that Kevin is the youngest player to ever play for the Canadian senior national basketball team at the age of 15 in the summer of 2009, more on that to come.

Kevin has the two common ingredients I’ve seen in players who punch above their weight class and overachieve: Grit and Creativity.

His grit is on display daily. This guy has battled through countless injuries throughout his career. I highly doubt there’s ever been a day when he’s been fully healthy. He pushes himself to his absolute limit in everything: training, games, practice, and recovery.

Many people possess grit; in the world of elite athletes, it's more common than you might think. Creativity, on the other hand, is far rarer, and it’s the essential element needed to make it at the highest levels when you are a lower class of raw athlete than almost everyone else you’re competing against.

If Kevin were to see and play the game through the same lens as players considerably more athletic than he is, he would never have reached the heights he has. His greatest strength isn’t his jumper, even though it’s purer than a bottle of Aqua Panna. Or his handles, even though they’re sharper than a straight-edge razor. No, his most significant strength is his mind.

Kevin has found a way to see the game through his unique lens. This enables him to play to the beat of his drum, find angles others wouldn’t, and ensure he’s squeezing the most he can out of his abilities for the good of the team.

I asked Kevin to share that mind with Low Man Help, and he graciously agreed. As good a player as Kevin is, he’s even a better person. I believe it’s a clause in every Canadian birth certificate that families must agree to before leaving the hospital, it’s the Canadian version of a car seat check: “Do you agree to be a good person and love Tim Horton’s coffee above all others?”

Anyways, without further ado, here are three lessons Kevin Pangos would go back and tell his younger self.

Lessons To Young Kev…

My basketball journey has taken me all over the world: Gonzaga University, Spain (a lot of times), Lithuania, Italy, Turkey, Russia, and even a season in the NBA with the Cleveland Cavaliers. But as I sat down to think about the lessons I’d want to share with younger players, something I wasn’t expecting became apparent: the most impactful lessons I’ve learned have had a lot less to do with basketball than I would have imagined.

The game has tested me in ways I never expected and shaped me into the person I am today. If I could go back and talk to young Kev, that little kid shooting for hours outside, the one who was overly anxious before big games and would often compare himself to other basketball players, I’d share three simple thoughts.

Even though many people reading this may have heard these before, I find myself replaying something Marc would always say to me, “Just because something is simple, doesn’t mean it’s easy.”

Here are the three simple lessons that changed everything for me:

1. Learn How To Work Smart and Hard; Not Just Hard

When I was younger, I prided myself on being the hardest worker at my craft. I’d shoot 500 shots on most days, dedicate a few more hours to my body for performance or recovery, and eat foods I didn’t like just because I knew they might give me the slightest edge at reaching my dreams. Now looking back, I by no means think that was the wrong thing to do. I believe dedication and effort set me apart from my competition. However, it became apparent to me later on in my career that I wasn’t always working smart. A lot of those reps weren’t game-speed, and I didn’t have a clear purpose behind what I was doing. I just always associated more = better.

It wasn’t until I became very intentional in how I did things that I noticed the difference it could make in my growth. I stopped wasting reps. I started going full game speed, visualizing in-game situations, and knowing exactly which shots I was taking, how I needed to execute them, and why they would be effective.

I stopped guessing about athletic development and began learning about my body, movement patterns, and the instabilities or lack of range I had. My strength coach and mentor, Matt Nichol, taught me the power of taking ownership of my physical development, from mobility and recovery to nutrition and everything in between. From that point forward, training wasn’t just about working more; it was about working right.

If I could tell my younger self one thing here, it would be:

Hard work is non-negotiable, but smart work is what separates good from great.

2. Your Biggest Fears Will Shape You

We all have fears that live in our heads, missing a game-winner, getting cut, embarrassing ourselves in front of a crowd, failing to reach a goal we set out years earlier.

One of my biggest fears was being judged by others.

I never wanted to fail. The thought of failing in front of peers and embarrassing myself terrified me to the core. So, when I got invited to train with the Canadian men’s national basketball team at the age of 15, you can imagine how intense my initial reaction was to the possibility of failing as a 15-year-old against a grown man already playing professional basketball.

I spent the entire camp nervous and anxious, just trying to put my head down and work my ass off. I thought I could finally exhale after a successful camp where I performed well; however... Just before heading home, I was invited on a two-week trip to Italy with the full roster. Now, hearing that you would again think “That’s amazing!”. But, for me, an instant pit in my stomach formed. I had just made it through a successful camp, and now every alarm in my body was going off once again; it was like I was experiencing impostor syndrome.

But I knew what to do. I had to meet my fear head-on.

That trip completely changed my life at 15. I was surrounded by pros for two whole weeks. I tried to absorb everything I could, from how they approached the game to how they carried themselves, and the small ways they found to improve every single day.

I built lifelong relationships and gained lessons I carry with me to this day.

Going forward, I faced many other difficult moments throughout my career. Things I feared about happening to me. Not performing at the level expected. Bad Injuries. Getting cut from teams.

However, my experience from that camp at 15 helped me realize that those extremely difficult moments can become the most influential.

That month with the National Team taught me resilience, built my confidence, and reminded me that fear is way more in your head than in reality. In fact, it often leads to your biggest growth and a realization that you can handle more than you ever imagined. A growth you would not have come across had you not been through that specific situation.

3. You Are Enough; Don’t Compare Yourself to Others.

One of the hardest lessons I’ve learned, and continue to practice, is not comparing myself to others. It’s so easy to do in sports and life.

For years, I obsessed over things I couldn’t control: my height, my inverted wingspan, my smaller hands. I looked around the NBA and saw guys with freakish athleticism, long arms, and massive hands. I told myself that was what I lacked to play at the highest level.

But those thoughts weren’t helping me. Working with my sports psychologist (shoutout Dr. H), I started to understand what was really going on. Deep down, I didn’t fully believe I was enough.

That changed everything.

Once I stopped seeing those physical traits as weaknesses, I started using them to my advantage. My shot got quicker. I played lower to the ground. I changed direction better. I became more dangerous because I finally believed I was enough.

I always think of an iconic image of Michael Phelps from the Olympics, he’s in the lead, focused straight ahead, while his competitor is looking sideways at him. The competitor slowed himself down by focusing on someone else. That’s what comparison does.

Your journey is your journey. You are enough.

When I think about having the opportunity to talk to the younger version of myself, the one in the empty gym late at night, the one sweating through nerves before a big moment, the one silently wondering if he’ll measure up, I’d tell him these three simple things:

Learn how to work smart, so your hard work is amplified. Don’t fear fear, lean in. Your biggest growth can come from these moments. Never forget that you are enough.

These lessons have carried me through college, the EuroLeague, the NBA, and back overseas. They’ve shaped not only my career but who I am as a person. And for that, I’m grateful for the good moments, the tough ones, and everything in between.

Sincerely,

Kevin Pangos