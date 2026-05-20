A few summers ago, I was interviewed by fellow Substacker Jacob Sutton, who writes JSuttHoops.

After the interview, I received calls from friends, family, and key figures in the piece to discuss the stories I shared. It was a blast to catch up with Danny Green and Esian Henderson to discuss how their moments helped shape the shooting program I built and ran for eight years.

Along with those calls came numerous emails from coaches, some of whom I knew previously and others I had never met, asking about habits, the 12-building shots, and how I used the concept of the Olympic lift “power cleaning” to teach shooting.

In light of those emails, I decided to explain some of the processes I use and why understanding Olympic lifting is the most valuable analogy for teaching players how to shoot.

^^ Even if it took me two years to get around to it…

Building Shots:

One of the core elements of the program I built consisted of 12 drills, which I called "building shots.”

Honestly, the drills aren’t essential here; it’s the habits within each drill that differentiate elite shooters from everyone else.

I set the “detail” bar for these 12 Building Shots drills to the highest level. I imagine that nearly every player I ever worked with wanted to punch me in the face at some point during a building shot drill.

The goal was to strip away the player’s athletic superpowers, isolate a specific habit within a drill, and have them execute it with precision.

The first hurdle the players have to conquer isn’t physical; it’s psychological.

The one rule of these 12 Building Shots drills is:

A Make Isn’t Always A Make, And A Miss Isn’t Always A Miss.

Convincing a player whose livelihood depends on getting a ball through a hoop that the main point of these 12 drills is NOT whether the ball goes in was challenging at times (remember the "wanting to punch me in the face” part).

But this mental challenge was a crucial part of their growth process.

During these 12 Building Shot Drills, A “Make” is defined by three things:

Loading the power in the correct place Having complete control over the power, not the power controlling you (Balance). Sequencing the power up and through your body efficiently (Rhythm).

Each drill focuses on a specific biomechanical habit, building sequentially from static, completely isolated shots in drill one to stacking dynamic movements into full-go shots by drill twelve.

Then, when it’s time to put it all together and shoot regular shots in a workout or game, these 12 biomechanical habits become instincts.

I used to tell my clients to think of their shot as a Rolex watch. The 12 building shots were us taking it apart and sharpening each element within the watch, then we put it back together and let it work seamlessly for their full-go shots.

Each day, wash, rinse, and repeat.

The sharper and cleaner we could get those pieces, the more effortless, accurate, and powerful their shot would become.

Building Habits:

Charles Duhigg, author of The Power of Habit and here on Substack at The Science of Better, profoundly influenced how I viewed habits, feedback loops, and effective communication with players.

Duhigg’s explanation of feedback loops in The Power of Habit was one of the most influential reads for me during my time working as a shooting coach.

Feedback Loops: Cue → Routine → Reward | Credit: Charles Duhigg |

The year before I worked with my first NBA client, Malik Beasley, I rebuilt my whole program based on Duhigg’s book.

I remember thinking during that summer working with Malik, “This might be the dumbest thing I’ve ever done.” I played for Roy Williams. I played overseas. The previous year, I worked with three high-level overseas players, did everything I had been taught, and it went well. Why am I about to do something completely different with my first NBA player?

But Duhigg’s book was too compelling, and it introduced me to the concept of epicenters. The idea that, to uproot bad habits, reprogram good ones, and change what’s inside the feedback loop, you needed the routine’s epicenter.

So, identifying the correct epicenters and the body movement patterns players use most while playing was critical.

It all made sense; I could see the dots connecting. The only thing left to do was put in the prep work on the court, and then say F’it… go full throttle.

Malik and I did about 50 sessions during the summer of 2018. The following season, he went from:

3 → 11 points

34% → 40% from three

28 → 163 made threes

I went on to work with three more players. All three guys went through the same core program, and each made a 6% jump in three-point percentage, while shooting career volume (up to that point). It's something I'm very proud of.

What I’m more proud of is that, as they went through the program, each one said they'd never done anything like it before. It's just very different, which I’m even more proud of.

Olympic Lifting Is Shooting:

The biggest influence on how I taught shooting wasn’t a basketball coach. It was Jonas Sahratian, who is the strength and conditioning coach at UNC.

The irony is that he can’t shoot a basketball to save his life, but he can teach you how to lift better than anyone else in the world. He’s taught every North Carolina basketball player how to Olympic lift for 20-plus years and is the best in the business.

I teach shooting using two weightlifting exercises as analogies: the power clean and the dumbbell squat-to-press.

Jonas always harped on the importance of three things:

How you load power: Are you prepared for the lift? Where you load power: What muscle groups are ready for the lift? Sequencing the power up: Can you bring it all together?

There's no difference between shooting a basketball and power cleaning. It's all about whether you can load power in the right place and transfer the power from the floor through your hips.

The only difference in shooting is that you have to get the power to go out through a basketball. But all the same principles apply. If you're power cleaning and the bar gets away from your body, your arms are now actively involved, and all the power you were transferring up through your hips is no longer part of the shot.

Whether it's a younger player or an NBA All-Star, I use a line Jonas used to say all the time when he was teaching power-cleaning techniques: "Your arms are just hooks."

This is one of the biggest problems I saw with players’ shots.

If the arms get away from the body, they become actively involved. Once they become actively involved in the power supply, it tightens the hands and wrists, and if those get tight, they can no longer do magic.

And that’s what shooting is, magic!

Getting a basketball to go through an eighteen-inch rim, ten feet off the ground, from twenty-nine feet away is nothing short of magic.