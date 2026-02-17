I’m entering my old man yelling at the clouds era, and I’ve decided here at Low Man Help, I’m going to lean into it. Today, the cloud on my mind is the NCAA. It’s one that has frustrated me since my time at North Carolina.

Hank Azaria delivers one of the ultimate Dion Waiters “Heat Check” characters of all time as a scuba instructor named Claude in Along Came Polly. Azaria is in full send mode whenever he’s on screen!

Our first introduction to Claude includes his life philosophy about a hippopotamus that finds happiness by accepting what it is. He just happens to deliver this monologue to Ben Stiller’s character moments after Stiller has walked in on Claude having sex with his wife on their honeymoon (with their flippers still on 🤦‍♂️).

The lesson about the hippo isn’t wrong, but the context makes it almost unbearable.

For years, no institution has tried to convince itself that it’s something different than what it is, more than the NCAA, particularly in college basketball and football. Both have refused to accept what they’ve been in my lifetime: a version of professional sports.

The scale of money, access, and incentives has long exceeded anything resembling amateurism. NIL didn’t change that truth, it simply made it more visible to the uninitiated. The problem isn’t the presence of professionalism; it’s the absence of a system built to manage it.

"Show me the incentive, and I'll show you the outcome.”

My good friend Neil Paine introduced me to Charlie Munger’s famous line; behavior follows structure. Outcomes follow incentives. Nothing that’s happening right now is surprising if you’re honest about what’s being rewarded.

In Claude’s story, the hippo only finds peace once it stops painting stripes and spots. The NCAA has been painting for a long time, trying to convince the world it’s amateur while operating like a professional enterprise. The confusion and outrage from fans, coaches, and players are the natural result.

If you’re currently a college basketball or football player, you should be putting your name in the portal every opportunity you get. It’s a chance at unrestricted free agency (UFA) every year, something professional athletes have spent decades fighting to achieve.

In the NBA, a first-round pick waits seven years for UFA. In the NFL, four or five. In MLB, six full seasons. In the NHL, seven accrued seasons or age 27. In MLS, eight years of service or age 28.

Control is leverage, and professional leagues protect it aggressively.

^^ Read more about how NBA teams use leverage over first rounds picks during their rookie contract.

College players don’t have to wait for UFA, they should be using that leverage to their advantage whenever possible.

It would simply be bad business for a player not to explore their options, especially when coaches have always done exactly that. Their agents get paid a percentage of contract money and there are only two ways to generate new deals: take another job or leverage the threat of one into an extension. The coaching portal never closes, it has always run 24/7/365, way before NIL existed.

The transfer portal didn’t introduce free agency to college sports. It just extended it to the players.

Once you accept that reality, the question isn’t whether player movement should exist, it’s how it should be structured.

The English Football Pyramid (EFP) offers a look at an ideal blueprint that the NCAA could follow.

The EFP goal is simple: move up, stay up, and no matter what, don’t move down. At the top is the Premier League, fueled by massive shared television revenue. Below it, clubs survive and compete through three primary mechanisms: sponsorships, winning, and transfers.

Transfers aren’t just talent movement. They’re how smaller clubs survive.

When Wolverhampton sold Max Kilman to West Ham for £40 million, a non-league side Maidenhead United benefited because they had the foresight to insert a sell-on clause when Kilman left for just £40,000. Reports suggest Maidenhead received roughly £4 million from that deal, a sum that could fundamentally change their future, the funds became the nest egg for the club becoming fully professional for the first time.

That’s how the pyramid sustains itself. Smaller clubs develop talent. Bigger clubs pay for finished products. Value is shared along the way. Movement is priced, not punished.

The NCAA needs to institute longer contracts, and negotiable transfer fees that can be based on a percentage of new contract money.

Big NIL benefactors are no different than an ownership group with deep pockets who are willing to spend on top-tier talent. Much like the recent trends of sovereign wealth funds buying football clubs and then hooking up a hose from their central banks into the transfer kitty. Many of clubs have benefitted from an ownership group that’s willing to spend the cash, like Manchester City, Newcastle United, and PSG.

The SEC has become the college sports equivalent of sovereign wealth funds. The story of the 2025 basketball season centered around the investment almost every SEC school made into their basketball programs through NIL money. And it worked, the SEC pulled in a record 70 million from the 2025 NCAA Men’s Tournaments “units” that will be distributed.

Those same units from an NCAA tournament run used to be the rocket fuel that smaller programs could use to change their station. A deep run leads to units and units meant money, which lead to continuity, and investment. Portal-driven roster churn has made those runs fewer and farther between.

Davidson was a known basketball commodity to North Carolinians before Steph Curry stepped on campus. But, by the time he left, Davidson had moved into the national spot light.

The footprint Curry left after his three-year run at Davidson, which included four NCAA tournament wins, and a bevy of Nationally Televised games against Power 5 schools, allowed Davidson to rise above their current SoCon station, and move into the A10, a bigger conference with more revenue to be shared.

But all that might not have been possible in the portal era. For those of you who don’t know how dirty the recruiting process has always been… watch this!!

I was part of the 2009 North Carolina team that won a national championship. Our starting line up consisted of three juniors and two seniors, the entire rotation had spent their whole careers there. Out of all the players on the roster, I was the only one to transfer from another school (I went from being on scholarship at UNCG and to a walk-on spot at North Carolina).

Compare that roster makeup to the 2025 National Champion team from the University of Florida where four of their five starters arrived via the transfer portal: Walter Clayton Jr. from Iona, Rueben Chinyelu from Washington State, Alijah Martin from Florida Atlantic, and Will Richard from Belmont.

Do you think those schools would’ve liked the ability to negotiate transfer fees or incentive-based add-ons before watching their core players walk out the door?

Of course they would have.

Tyrese is right.

If you’ve spent time around European basketball, this all feels familiar. Rosters turn over. Coaches cycle through. Contracts are short. Everyone operates year to year because stability isn’t built into the system.

There used to be a real crossroads for every professional player who wasn’t a first-round draft pick chasing their NBA dream:

Stay in the G-League for the chance at a call-up or a 10-day contract. The upside? Maybe you stick. The downside? You’re getting paid peanuts (relatively speaking). Or…

Go to Europe. Get paid real money. But give up the realistic shot at breaking into the league.

That decision to stay for the dream or leave for the paycheck was one that many wildly talented players wrestled with every offseason.

Now?

Players like James Nnaji and London Johnson, both with a wealth of professional experience, can leave the G-League or Europe to land at a Power Four program, and get paid like a back-end NBA rotation player.

What a time to be alive!

What’s happening now didn’t come out of nowhere. The environment changed, and everyone adapted. Like Logan Roy said, “Nothing is a line, everything, everywhere is always moving forever. Get used to it.”

The NCAA cannot undo NIL. It cannot put the portal back in the box. They can’t do a whoopsie daisy on revenue share for athletes. And it cannot credibly ask players to behave like amateurs while everyone else behaves like professionals.

My college coach, Roy Williams used to say, “You can’t change the wind, but you can adjust the sails.”

Right now the incentive of life changing money are driving all outcomes. Players chase leverage. Coaches chase bigger war chests. Power programs extract talent, leaving smaller schools without the dream of going on a “units” run.

The English Football Pyramid works not because it limits ambition, but because it prices movement.

College sports doesn’t need nostalgia. It needs honesty.

Accept what you are. Build a system that reflects it.

Or keep pretending, and let the chaos reign.