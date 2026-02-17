Low Man Help

Low Man Help

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bennett Herbert's avatar
Bennett Herbert
Feb 18

I like the EPL pyramid idea. One question: could a CBA put limits on the transfer portal? Something like “every kid gets one free transfer, and after that if they transfer again, they have to sit out a year. (Unless their coach leaves, in which case they’re awarded a bonus transfer).” Or, could a CBA provide an avenue for every athlete to sign a unique contract with a school, which may include an obligation to play there for more than one year?

Reply
Share
2 replies by Marc Campbell and others
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Substack Inc · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture