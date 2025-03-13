A special thank you to

Podcast Timeline:

00:00 Introduction to the Warriors' Current Season

02:44 The Impact of Jimmy Butler's Arrival

05:06 Defensive Strategies and Adjustments

10:21 Offensive Dynamics with Jimmy Butler' Unique Playing Style

17:11 Kuminga's Role and Team Dynamics with Key Players

27:18 The Growth of Young Talents: Moody and Podz

30:38 The Importance of Confidence, Communication, and Empowerment

37:13 Steph Curry's Impact on Modern Basketball

45:57 Playoff Prospects and Team Optimism

Eric’s Explain One Play “WTF” Edit:

During the podcast I reference this “WTF” play and Eric’s content on his YouTube channel. Here is the play:

Quantifying Steph Curry’s “Fear”:

I’ve always been fascinated by off-ball gravity and the fear a player can instill in the defense without having the ball in their hands. However, quantifying this concept has seemed impossible until now (well maybe not, but I gave it a try anyways).

No player in the world creates fear or has a gravitational pull off the ball like Steph Curry; he’s one of a kind. What is that type of fear worth to the Golden State offense?

… 11.6 points per 100 possessions.

Stick with me here.

Curry leads the league in Off-Ball Screens run this season with 1,086 total actions. These are all non-on-ball reps, so the defensive shell should NOT be centered on his action. In theory, the defensive spacing should be based on where the ball is located. So these actions will show his gravitational pull without the ball in his hands.

I filtered these actions for a 400-action minimum, the Top 55 players in volume.

Curry’s Off-Ball Screen:

Touch Percentage: 17th (65.8%)

Points Per Direct: 11th (1.160)

Points Per Possession: 1st (1.276)

The difference between Curry’s points per direct number (1.160) and the Golden State points per possession number (1.276) is 0.116 points per possession, which translates to 11.6 points over 100 possessions. That’s the value of Steph Curry’s off-ball gravity to the Golden State offense.

