Quick personal update before I get into all the fun stuff like wingspan, IQ, EQ, and what really decides if a player will reach their ceiling. It’s been two months since I shared my pivot from a full-time basketball life to the residential real estate world on Low Man Help. Here’s the piece if you want to read.

And… I’m happy to say that my first year in the new role has been truly amazing. They haven’t been easy, but it’s been rewarding to embrace something new and lean into the process. One fun surprise during this time is realizing that I can apply the same coaching I gave my NBA clients to my new journey.

When they weren’t satisfied with their role or were in the middle of a slump, I always encouraged them with the same three coaching points: “Keep chopping. Hit singles. Do everything right they know.” I knew that if they followed these and didn’t get down on themselves, they would be ready to meet the moment when their opportunity presented itself, and create an even bigger window of opportunity.

I’ve been replaying these words constantly over the past six months. Truly, it was my wife, Ally, who first brought these coaching points to my attention. When I worked with an NBA client, I would do film sessions on Zoom before games, and Ally has heard enough of these calls to run them herself, honestly. She even does a very, very funny impression of “Coaching Marc” for some of our close friends and family, and as you might expect, it always gets a laugh.

Anyway, early on, I had way more bad days than good ones. I didn’t know if anything I was doing was working, and I couldn’t see any tangible results. In these moments of doubt, Ally was the one who always brought me back to center and told me I needed to take my own advice I gave clients; keep chopping, hit singles, and do everything right, I know.

When my moments of opportunity came, my feet were squarely under me, I felt solid, and I used small wins to open up bigger windows of opportunity. And I have Ally to thank for the critical wisdom and support provided at precisely the right time.

Basketball Stuff…

This Christmas, I’ve been invited to speak on a private panel for the teams participating in this year’s John Wall Invitational. The John Wall Invitational is among the top high school basketball tournaments in the country. This year, 24 teams, including IMG, Spire, and Greensboro Day, will gather in Raleigh after Christmas to determine who will be crowned champion of this nationally recognized event. Over 30 four- and five-star high school prospects, all with professional basketball dreams, will participate not only in the tournament but also in this panel.

I’ve thought quite a bit about what message I am most passionate about sharing with high school players from my basketball experience. Many of these players have realistic dreams of playing in the NBA, but most will go on to have professional careers in fields other than basketball. The idea of a player’s ceiling felt like the perfect through line for this group.

Being invited to join this panel is a full-circle moment for me; I played in this very same tournament during my junior year of high school. It was one of my favorite basketball experiences in high school, and I tied Matt Bonner’s tournament record for most threes made in a single game with seven. Before you mention only seven, remember this was 2004, and basketball looked very different then.

Over the past decade, I’ve spent significant time working with some of the most talented and highest-paid players in the world. I always gave considerable thought to what it would take for each of them to reach their ceiling and how best to support them in achieving that.

A lot of trial and error led me to develop a theory that three key factors determine whether a player can turn their raw potential into a solidified ceiling.

Potential and Ceiling

If you’ve watched the NBA Draft at any point over the past two decades, then you’ve no doubt seen Jay Bilas talk about a player’s potential, ceiling, and, of course, WINGSPAN!!

The NBA Draft is a big game of poker, full of smoke screens, bluffs, and all-in moves. Like poker, each team has its own style. Some take the conservative approach of players like Dan Harrington, waiting for premium starting hands and selecting players with a lower ceiling but a higher floor. Others resemble Phil Ivey and Daniel Negreanu; they take significant risks when the reward is big enough. Confident they can play any two cards, whether suited connectors or not. They gamble on players with high ceilings and can look past a red flag here or there, calling out Anthony Bennett... Anthony Bennett, please come to the stage.

The draft process concludes with each team’s best estimate of which player they believe has the highest potential to reach their unique ceiling, taking into account the tools the team can provide, such as coaching, playing time, a development plan, a strength program, and more.

But, no matter how a team elects to play their hands, there is one thing that stays the same: The player is the only one who will decide if they fulfill their potential and reach their ceiling, no one else.

Three categories go into a ceiling: Talent, Intelligence, and Competitive Fire.

The player has 100% control over the outcome within the intelligence and competitiveness category. Every player has the potential to reach their ceiling in this area with the resources available to them.

To be among the best in the world, a player must excel in all three areas compared to their peers.

Talent

This is the right of entry into the league.

If a player doesn’t have the prerequisite physical tools, then the speed and power of the league will swallow them up; it’s a filtration system.

Some guys have “it” when it comes to their physical abilities, raw athletic qualities, like speed, quickness, and power don’t hide in plain sight, they’re loud. Combine those qualities with the natural talent a player has when they’re on the court and, it’s undeniable. Think about guys like Kevin Durant, Michael Beasley, and Tracy McGrady.

Yes, there are ways to enhance a player’s talent, but each player has a ceiling based on their raw physical abilities. For example, even if I were the hardest worker in the gym and maxed out my “ceiling” in terms of talent, it would still fall below the floor of Ja Morant’s talent if he never worked even close to as hard.

The players have the least control over this category. Some are blessed with gifts, and others aren’t; that’s just how the cookie crumbles. You can work to enhance these gifts, however, you can’t mold what isn’t there. The bigger the block of clay, the more you can do with it.

If a player makes it to the NBA, they meet the minimum requirements of physical tools and natural basketball gifts. But this doesn’t guarantee success; some of the most naturally talented players I’ve ever worked with have had the worst careers of all my clients.

Talent is the easiest of the three factors to see.

Intelligence

Emotionally, intellectually, financially, and basketball, these are all areas where a player’s intelligence will be tested early in their NBA careers. However, one specific aspect of intelligence stands out as the key factor in a player reaching their full potential:

How do they handle adversity? Do they look inward to learn from it or do they blame others and hide from the truth.

This is more than just being basketball-smart; yes, that matters, but maturity matters more. I often say that the NBA is “adult basketball.” Without a level of maturity and self-awareness, a player is putting themselves behind a significant eight-ball.

Are they someone who will look inward or blame others when adversity and failure strike, because, believe me, both of those things are inevitable. They’ll both happen quite often early in a player’s professional career.

It’s not easy to take on the burden of having the self-awareness to recognize your weaknesses and go through the painstaking process of failure when you’ve always been the best on every team you’ve played on.

However, the way players meet these moments will chart the course for not only their basketball careers, but every other relationship in their lives.

Competitive Fire

Too often, this is viewed as how hard you play, and while playing hard is great, it can be uncontrolled or misplaced. The real questions that define competitive fire in my eyes: what is a player willing to do, and how much energy do they bring to it?

Controlled and most importantly, self-aware competitive fire is what’s needed. Every player wants to win, but few want to win so badly that they are willing to do it on terms other than their own.

Simply, if a player has made it to the NBA, then they’ve most likely played basketball on their terms for the majority of their life. Only a select few get to do this in the league; they’re outliers. The majority have to make a decision, either remain stubborn and continue to try to play the game on only their terms, or reframe the picture and shift their considerable talent into a lesser role than they’ve played all their lives.

This mindset shift is why some of the most talented players in the world don’t stick in the NBA. There’s a fine line between the confidence needed to play in this league and having the self-awareness to know where you stand in the hierarchy. Without this blend, a player can’t maximize playing time, longevity, and most importantly, their earning power.

From the outside looking in, the NBA is a brotherhood, a fraternity, a community that supports and uplifts, and it really is all of those things. But it’s also the Hunger Games. Generational Wealth is at stake, and for every player who reaches that goal, there will be a litany of players who fall short.

How a player responds to the question of whether they are willing to win someone else’s way rather than their own will go a long way toward determining their longevity in the league.

Beyond Basketball…

The panel I’m speaking on is a collaboration between the John Wall Family Foundation and Beyond Basketball, a local nonprofit here in Raleigh run by Josh Haymond. Its goal is to help players understand that the skills, lessons, and connections made while playing the game can serve them for the rest of their lives, after the ball stops bouncing.

Only one of these three factors I discussed is a physical element, something that is God-given, while the other two are mental. The physical component is easy to spot; guys have it, or they don’t. But the two mental components reveal themselves over time and can be learned, sharpened and most importantly, unlike the physical element, there is no expiration date on their value.

… The best part is that players are 100% in control of reaching their ceilings in these two mental categories.

Too often, when the ball stops bouncing, a player’s first instinct is to feel like they’ve failed. Even players with incredible careers usually fall short of the expectations they once set for themselves. Add to that the loss of the title “basketball player,” an identity many have carried their entire lives, and it becomes an incredibly difficult transition.

My goal on the panel is to help these players understand that the habits and traits they relied on to reach their ceiling in basketball don’t disappear when their playing days end. Those same qualities translate far beyond the court, and when applied intentionally, they make someone truly uncommon.

I don’t expect anyone to walk away with this exact message at the front of their mind, but I’m taking the Drillbit Taylor approach to the panel; leave the information for the pods, and trust that it’ll be there when they need it.

The game can give them every tool they need to be uncommon and to find as much success as they’re willing to work for beyond basketball.