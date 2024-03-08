On Friday, March 8th, I appeared on the Ringer’s One Shining Podcast live show with Tate Frazier at The Carolina Theater of Durham to preview North Carolina at Duke game.

The Rivalry:

On Saturday, March 9th, North Carolina and Duke will meet in Cameron Indoor Stadium for their 115th meeting since 1977. The current record stands at 57 wins for North Carolina and 57 for Duke. A total of 14 points has separated the two teams over those 114 games, with a cumulative score of 8,935 to 8,921 in North Carolina’s advantage.

Pride and bragging rights are always on the line, but these games involve the best of the best in the ACC and the country, which means there's usually title implication involved in every meeting. This year's meeting in Cameron will be no different:

A North Carolina win will secure them the outright ACC regular season champions.

A Duke win will result in both teams splitting the ACC regular season championship.

North Carolina defeated Duke 93-84 in their first meeting this season thanks to big games from their stars, RJ Davis and Armando Bacot, and a standout performance from Harrison Ingram, who finished with 21 points and 13 rebounds.

Ingram also provided the game's signature play with 6:10 to go in the second half and Duke down just ten:

On a Cormac Ryan miss, Ingram crashed the offensive glass to tap the ball out to halfcourt; the ball ricochets off Proctor and comes to a standstill right in front of both players. Without hesitation, Ingram dives, sacrificing his body for a 50/50 ball and muscling Proctor out of the play. He throws the ball to half court, where Cadeau secures it, swings it to Davis, and without hesitation, Davis swings to Cormac Ryan for a wide-open corner three: Bang! The Dean Dome erupts, and Duke never mounts any serious threat over the final six minutes.

Ingram's play represents the type of effort, intensity, and intelligence required to come away with a win in this storied rivalry.

Here are the keys to the game that I will be watching on Saturday:

Duke - - Filipowski vs. Bacot in PnR “Drop” Coverage:

In game one, North Carolina did a great job shrinking its defensive shell and not allowing the Duke guards to get into the paint.

The key was their “Drop” coverage in the PnR vs. the Duke bigs, especially Filipowski.

The “Drop” coverage that North Carolina found so much success with in game one forced the ball to go to the big; they weren’t going to let the Duke guards beat them, and it worked.

Duke had 14 PnRs during the game in Chapel Hill, where they got the ball to the rolling or popping screener vs. “Drop” coverage. It didn’t go well.

The numbers in the chart below are from Synergy’s logging of PnRs in game 1.

Filipowski scored 22 points in game one, but against North Carolina’s “Drop” PnR coverage, he went 0-4 from three and had two turnovers. He was ineffective. That allowed North Carolina to shrink the shell and keep the ball out of the paint.

(Voice Over)

Filipowski’s effectiveness shooting the ball from three at Cameron vs. “Drop” coverage will be a massive factor in deciding who will win this game.

Early makes from Filipowski will force North Carolina to decide whether to let him keep shooting or change the coverage and give the Duke guards more downhill driving looks.

Filipowski is 17/35 in the year on pick-and-pop threes, good for 48.6%. He shoots 42.3% overall from three in Cameron Indoor. All signs point to this being an excellent shot for him.

This shot can crack open North Carolina's defensive shell and create real problems for their defense.

Strategy-wise, this is the epicenter. If Filipowski makes enough of these shots early in the game, it will force North Carolina to make a tough decision about changing up their preferred PnR coverage or not.

North Carolina - - The “Others”:

Duke had a clear defensive strategy in game one: anyone but Davis or Bacot.

They came off Cadeau and Trimble to double Bacot in the post on the catch or his first dribble.

They were up at the level on every Davis PnR to show and force the ball out of his hands.

Their strategy was clear, but the only problem was that the “others” showed up in Chapel Hill. They were led by Harrison Ingram’s 21 points and 5/9 three-point shooting performance.

Ingram was the main culprit wrecking Duke's defensive game plan. He set ball screens for Davis and knocked down open pick-and-pop threes created by the Davis fear factor. He attacked long closeouts created by doubles on Bacot in the post. He was opportunistic all night and the X-factor who decided the outcome in game one.

Cadeau, on the other hand, struggled with the coverage. He missed all four three-point attempts and looked out of rhythm for much of the night.

I expect Duke to keep the same strategy; it’s easier to make shots at home than on the road, especially when the game is at Cameron.

That means that the “others” for North Carolina will have to show up big on Saturday night!

I will be looking to see if Cadeau and Trimble can get creative with all the space Duke will give them on Saturday.

The numbers in the chart below are from Synergy.

Cadeau and Trimble: Spot Up

Shooting is not the strength of either player.

(Voice Over)

During Saturday’s game, I’ll be looking to see if they both mix in more creative options when their defender goes to double Bacot in the post rather than just standing as a spot-up player waiting to shoot. Here are two options that they could mix in:

Screening for shooters (like Cadeau did twice for Davis in Chapel Hill). Cuts to the rim.

This post is public, so feel free to share it with all the Tar Heels or Dukies in your life!! Share

Quick Hitters:

1. Turnover Battle:

Extra possessions mean the world. Ryan’s back-breaking three in Chapel Hill came off an offensive rebound by Harrison Ingram, an extra possession.

In game one, North Carolina’s transition offense was the difference. They turned Duke over, got out, and ran! In transition offense, they outscored Duke 27-17, a +10 difference in a game decided by nine points.

Playing in transition is easier than playing a set half-court defense. The team that can turn the other over and score easy buckets will be in a great position to win this game.

2. Jared McCain and The Transition Three:

This kid can go.

He does a great job of running the floor for transition threes, and rarely do you think one of his open looks isn’t going in.

According to Synergy, he’s scoring 1.358 PPP during transition opportunities, which ranks in the 89th percentile for all Division I players. He’s shooting an absurd 26/43 this season from three in transition - that’s 60.5%! A whopping two-thirds of all of his transition shots have been three-pointers.

(No Voice Over - Just Buckets!)

If he gets it going, he could score 25 points in a half and break this game wide open.

This shot comes primarily from TOs. North Carolina can slow this shot down if they take care of the ball.

3. RJ Davis:

He’s won in Cameron before on the biggest stage. He was a massive part of the North Carolina team that beat Duke on Coach K’s final night in Cameron.

One thing that Davis did so well in game one was to avoid forcing the action and trust his teammates. He never got frustrated by the extra attention being paid to him; he moved the ball to advantage attacks for his teammates and kept his cool.

The key will be what he does if the “others” don’t show up. If North Carolina needs to get him going, what will they do?

He’s dynamite off the ball—if Davis has a break in care of emergency action, I believe it’s off-ball screen, not PnR actions. According to Synergy, Davis is scoring 1.267 PPP when using an off-ball screen, which ranks in the 88th percentile for all Division I players.

(No Voice Over - Just Buckets!)

He is incredibly talented at reading coverages, and his shooting creates a panic-thinking moment for the defense that is harder to deal with than when he is on the ball (four defenders are involved in guarding the off-ball screen vs. five defenders in a PnR screen). The off-ball action gives him more space to cook.

Saturday in Cameron:

The next installment of the greatest rivalry in sports will take center stage on Saturday, March 9th, at 6:30 p.m. in Cameron Indoor Stadium.

I hope Coach Davis gets to walk down those stairs into Cameron's visiting team Jack-and-Jill locker room and is met with this energy. There’s no better feeling in the world!