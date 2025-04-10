I’ve attached some notes, edits, and big-picture stats from these two potential playoff matchups.

Three BIG Los Angeles Things!

Luka gets his Moment in Dallas The Lakers Death Lineup Dorian Finney-Smith

Even if you don’t agree with Nico Harrison’s thinking on his roster construction or how he arrived at acquiring the pieces, you can see what he’s trying to do. Get as much size on the floor as possible to control the paint on both ends of the floor.

To keep two bigs on the court, you must find a way for them to remain effective defensively in PnR actions. Playing coverage is challenging given the shooting and space needed to cover in rotations, so switching has become the preferred strategy. Last night, in an effort to maintain their double-big lineups on the court, Dallas switched Doncic PnRs 57% of the time, and it did not go well.

Doncic cooked these switches as he does to most bigs (see Rudy Gobert, game-winner) and completely naturalized the potential size advantage.

Last night Doncic scored 1.346 points per direct PnR, his 4th highest total with Los Angeles.

Finney-Smith is such a fun player. He is consistently doing everything right he knows and hitting singles.

During his Los Angeles tenure he’s post top numbers across the board per cleaning the glass.

FOUR possessions in the 2nd quarter showcased DFS’s versatility and basketball intelligence:

Closeout - Help up the lane dunk to Vando. WIMS - Baseline cut when his defender commits to Reeves. PnR Screener - Gortat screen for Doncic basket. PnR Spacer - Spot up three from the corner.

Does Los Angeles have the best Death Lineup in the league?

Reeves, James, Hachimura, Finney-Smith, and Doncic. This group was lights out last night! In 19 minutes together they were a +31 and posted an O rating of 183.8 and a D rating of 105.7, that’s lights out basketball!!

This isn’t a one off thing either, this five man lineup on the season is doing serious damage. Per cleaning the glass, over 210 possessions they’ve posted:

O Rating: 132.2 (100th percentile)

D Rating: 110.2 (86th percentile)

Net: +22.6 (100th percentile)

OKC/PHX

With 4:22 left in the 2rd Phoenix led 57-44, then Oklahoma City did what Oklahoma City does, go on a run, a big run!

In a span of 7:57 minutes from the end of the second to the start of the third Oklahoma City outscored Phoenix 32-12. Oklahoma City imposed its will defensively during the third quarter. They generated six turnovers (5 live ball) to start the third, leading to run-out baskets, fouls, and “And 1” opportunities.

When all the dust had settled Oklahoma City was up 76-69, in the bonus and had complete control of the game.

It’s easy to focus on Oklahoma City's numbers and turnovers, but what I love more than anything about their defense is their commitment to doing all the little things on every possession. Two (2i) X-Out opportunities in the third perfectly capture that commitment to consistently doing the little things; this separates their defense.

A quick note on Phoenix: these guys look emotionless. That team is dead inside. There is only one team not in the playoffs, play-in, or lottery: Phoenix. I wonder if Ishbia can find one of those 26 other GMs to trade rosters and draft picks…

GSW/SAS

GSW is up 88-76 heading into the fourth quarter and lost the game 114-111. Like Minnesota last night in Milwaukee, that can't happen if you're trying to secure a top-6 seed in the west.

Curry gets three minutes of rest before he’s thrown back in to try to save this one from getting away. He’s back in with nine minutes to go, and the score is 92-88. He instantly creates three wide-open three-point looks for teammates with his gravity.

But sloppy execution down the stretch ultimately did Golden State in. Green’s TO with a minute to go when he had a wide-open slip pass for a layup was costly (107-107), and Curry's TO on inbound play with 30 seconds to go where there wasn't an angle.

You MUST get shots (at the minimum) on these possessions in crunch time.

SAS—Harrison Barnes revenge game? Three threes in the fourth including the walk off game winner!!

GDTBATH!!