Josh Hart's Go-To Transition Finishing Footwork - The Cross-Step Pick-Up.

Josh Hart is one of the best transition finishers in the NBA!



This edit dives into how Hart uses the Cross-Step footwork in transition to take advantage of an exposed hip from a defender.



Hart is the best at using the CS in the league. It’s not close, either.



The CS pick-up helps him turn the defender's hips and puts him in a position to absorb contact while still being able to finish by putting him in a goofy/wrong foot situation on his jump.



Teaching point for players watching: Drive all the power from the step before your gather step, and DO NOT touch the ball with both hands before your gather step hits the ground.





This edit contains 5 clips:



00:25 -2:35 - (NYK)(2024) Cross Step in 2nd Round vs. Pacers



2:35 - 4:21 - (NYK)(2024) Cross Step in 1st Round vs. 76ers



4:21 - 6:01 - (NOP)(2019) Cross Step vs. Denver

6:01 - 7:39 - (LAL)(2017) Cross Step vs. Atlanta

7:39 - 9:44 - (NOP)(Bubble) Cross Step vs. Utah