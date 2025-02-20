Tim Legler and special guest host Marc Campbell of the Low Man Help breakdown the top FOUR x-factor players who can impact the NBA Championship including Jamal Murray of the Denver Nuggets and Darius Garland of the Cleveland Cavaliers. PLUS a breakdown of the Lakers and Hornets game and reaction to LeBron, Luka and LaMelo.

Podcast Timestamp:

00:00 - Intro 01:23 - Lakers collapse and lose to the Hornets. What’s going on with Luka right now?

10:40 - When LaMelo Ball plays serious basketball, he’s an offensive cheat code

15:05 - Were Luka’s defensive limitations more hidden in Dallas?

23:33 - Jalen Williams might be the biggest x-factor for the NBA playoffs

31:04 - Is De’Andre Hunter the final piece the Cavaliers need to be championship contenders?

35:23 - If Kristaps Porzingis is healthy, is there anyone that can beat the Celtics?

40:18 - The Nuggets are streaking but their real ceiling rests on Jamal Murray’s shoulders

