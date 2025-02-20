Guest Host Spot On The All-NBA Podcast With Tim Legler
Today I filled in for Adam Mares on the All-NBA podcast with Tim Legler. We dug into the Lakers' loss to the Hornets and four key players to watch heading into the Playoffs.
Tim Legler and special guest host Marc Campbell of the Low Man Help breakdown the top FOUR x-factor players who can impact the NBA Championship including Jamal Murray of the Denver Nuggets and Darius Garland of the Cleveland Cavaliers. PLUS a breakdown of the Lakers and Hornets game and reaction to LeBron, Luka and LaMelo.
Thanks for reading Low Man Help! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
Podcast Timestamp:
00:00 - Intro 01:23 - Lakers collapse and lose to the Hornets. What’s going on with Luka right now?
10:40 - When LaMelo Ball plays serious basketball, he’s an offensive cheat code
15:05 - Were Luka’s defensive limitations more hidden in Dallas?
23:33 - Jalen Williams might be the biggest x-factor for the NBA playoffs
31:04 - Is De’Andre Hunter the final piece the Cavaliers need to be championship contenders?
35:23 - If Kristaps Porzingis is healthy, is there anyone that can beat the Celtics?
40:18 - The Nuggets are streaking but their real ceiling rests on Jamal Murray’s shoulders
Puppy Marzie says “What’s Up Legs?!”
