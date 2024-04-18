Win Early to Give Yourself An Opportunity To Win Late:

I once heard NFL football analyst Mark Schlereth use this term when discussing a wide receiver trying to get open; it applies perfectly to basketball actions, especially the PnR.

He said that if a WR cannot quickly beat a jam from the cornerback at the line of scrimmage (early), he will not have the necessary separation from his defender to give himself a chance to catch the pass when it arrives (late).

This is the same thing that the ball handler must do at the point of attack in the PnR.

If you can win the action early with footwork and Core 3 changes (speed, levels, and direction), you can play from an advantage. Then, it becomes an exercise in reading help coverages and making “Yes or No” reads when you get into the “late” part of the action.

While the concept of winning early in the PnR may sound straightforward, it's not always easy. It requires high-level footwork and, most importantly, trust in your own skills. This trust is what allows you to make those 'Yes or No' reads with confidence.

Coby White put on a masterclass last night against Atlanta of winning PnR actions early with his footwork and then trusting his reads late in the action.

Here are my six favorite PnR reads White made in the PnR vs. Atlanta.