This piece is different from any of my past ones.

There is no granular deep dive related to basketball, no epicenter action that starts a chain reaction, and I believe this will be the first time PnR isn’t used in every other paragraph.

This one is for my wife, Ally, my biggest supporter, who has graciously read all of my previous pieces before I hit send to ensure I haven’t gone too deep into the weeds. I’ve had to delete more paragraphs than I care to admit.

(Hopefully, you still read it.)

As the 2023/24 NBA Regular Season comes to a close, and I finally look at the percentages from the season (you can read here why I never look at the percentages until the last game of the season is over), I am fortunate to have another client set a career-high on their three-point percentage on career-high volume.

Every client I have worked with has experienced at least a six-point percentage jump in their three-point shooting during our time together. Helping others brings joy, and seeing hard work pay off is deeply satisfying.

Each season is a unique journey; you learn from previous ones and apply that knowledge forward. Enjoying each season as a learning experience is essential. I’ve tried my best to do this and use the lessons in other areas of my life.

Anyone who has ever been involved in basketball at a high level knows that spring, summer, fall, and winter are just words, not seasons.

There are only two seasons of the calendar: In and Off.

Since the summer of 2018, my 'Off-Seasons' have been dedicated to working with NBA players to help them develop their game and evolve their shooting mechanics. This journey has been a resounding success; it has taken me to some of the most amazing places and introduced me to incredible individuals who have become lifelong friends.

But this year's off-season will be slightly different than before. It will consist of less travel, quicker trips, and more time spent at home. The reason for the shift lies in a true blessing: Ally and I will welcome our first child into the world, our baby girl, due in mid-August.

For the past four off-seasons, Ally has traveled with me on many of these trips to work with players; it’s been a fantastic “work perk.” During those trips, she has always set up dinners for us to make the weeks less of a grind. Whenever Ally came on a trip, I looked forward to what new places we would check out or what top favorites we would return to.

Getting stuck in a hotel on the road is easy; everything is available with an app, plus you never have to change out of your robe!

Ally’s dinners were a big deal; they were refreshing for the mind and soul. They layered in a bit of home on the road. She always knew they would make the week more productive in the gym and make me more enjoyable to be around; I can get cranky when deep into the work (Sorry, Connor & Wex).

So, without further ado, here is a short guide to the most enjoyable places we have eaten in the two major cities, LA and Chicago, that we have spent the most time in over the past four off-seasons:

LA:

This is one of those spots like an onion; you can peel back layers, and there is something new to discover each time you go.

During the summer of 21, I was set to be in LA for close to a month to work with a player. So, instead of staying in a hotel (my Bonvoy account wishes I had these points), we rented a house off of Abbot Kinney, one block up from Gjelina.

We must have gone four times, and each time was different. One night, it was brick-oven pizzas on the rooftop. Another time, it was perfectly shucked Beausoleil oysters with a few beers for an “off-day” snack.

My favorite time was after the final session of the 21’ off-season. All I wanted to do was pack and prepare to go home (21 days away is a lot). But Ally made sure that we had a meal that was fit to celebrate the end of an off-season and the work put into it. We spent three-plus hours at the table, ordered damn near everything on the menu, and talked about all our favorite places and things we did during that Summer. It was beautiful.

Must Order:

Pomodoro Pizza - I’m all about simple classics. I'll take a few things done exceptionally well over many things done just so-so.

Heirloom Tomato Salad - As an Italian, there is a rule that you must follow, or they revoke your citizenship: If it’s tomato season, you must order an heirloom tomato salad for the table.

(Ally and I ordered the Gjelina cookbook for each other as a stocking stuffer for Christmas; we’re sick!)

Pro tip: Gjelina opened a grab-and-go window during COVID times, and it never left. They serve pizza by the slice; nothing else matters. Get the pizza and be a happier person.

This was our go-to coffee and breakfast pastry spot. Ally is from New York and grew up vacationing in Montauk with her family. She’s a sucker for anything that has that worn-in, charming, up-north bakery vibe, and this place has it in spades!

Something about an LA morning makes sitting outside and having a coffee and a pastry more enjoyable than anywhere else. Maybe it’s the dew in the air coming off the Pacific or the fact that all the smog doesn’t let the sun break through for a while, giving the morning a relaxed vibe.

Gjusta is like a chameleon; it can be whatever you need it to be, from meeting up with friends for brunch to grabbing a coffee and a pastry to-go and everything in between.

I’m super basic regarding drink orders: black coffee or water. Ally has a lot more flair and thus is more adventurous; she loved the variety they offered, and her favorite was the golden milk latte. They came in these ornate handmade mugs that she loved.

My favorite part was the bakery; it was terrific. I had to pass Gjusta on the way home from the gym, and many times, I would get a text from Ally during a session to stop on the way home and pick up a loaf of sourdough.

Pro tip: remember to grab some fresh flowers (happy wife, happy life!)

Must Order:

Sourdough Bread (to go): A great loaf of bread is like a strong foundation. I’m all about epicenters and building from the inside out, and this loaf will support whatever is placed upon it.

*You might have guessed this already, but we bought some of their ceramic mugs to take home. We’ll break them out occasionally for a matcha latte.

(Yes, I’ve been to NoBu. It is excellent, and the view is the best. That Summer, I went with a few old teammates and our wives. We sat next to the Biebs and Hailey. This list is deep cuts only!)

Chicago:

The first time we went was a lunch reservation. I am sure I gave Ally an attitude because I would have to rush back from the gym, shower, and blah. I’m sure I said something like, “Let’s just go another time.” But, like always, Ally knows best.

I tell every client to “hit singles. don’t chase home runs.” That’s all that greatness is: doing simple things over and over better than everyone else. That’s Monteverde.

The menu rotates seasonally but never expands; it stays at a manageable single page and always hits the right notes.

Monteverde is like being transported to Italy!

I have an Italian passport and have lived in the Piedmont region of Italy for a time, and I can confidently say that this place stands toe-to-toe with any pasta from the motherland. It’s out of this world.

One of my favorite parts about the pasta experience here is the mirror! Behind the bar is where they make the handmade pasta, and above the pasta station, there is a mirror facing the bar slanted at a 45-degree angle—it provides a birds-eye view of the technique used to transform flour and egg into culinary magic.

Every pasta is fantastic, but a good Pomodoro has my heart (our dog's name is Marzie, after the San Marzano tomato), and the Pomodoro at Monteverde might be my all-time favorite. Don’t think twice; order it.

This is Marzie, she’s a princess. She’s also destroyed three pillows, two shoes, and one rug.

Pro tip: Do yourself a favor and order both versions, regular and spicy. We didn’t order both the first time we went (rookie mistake), and all I could think about for the whole night was if I would have enjoyed the regular version more than the spicy.

Must Orders:

Amberjack Crudo - Intentional, crisp, and efficient.

^ I use this same phrase for every client when describing shot prep footwork.

Texas Redfish (if on the menu) - This is a top-five dish of my life so far. On our last trip to Chicago during an off-season, I ordered one after we ate dessert because I was terrified I might never get a chance to have it again. It’s that good.

*We’re suckers for a crisp Arneis, and Monteverde carries our favorite, Bruno Giacosa Roero Arneis. It’s a must-order for us whenever we see it on a menu.

Our travel day leaving Chicago was always the same. Run a session, return to the hotel, write notes from the week while they’re still fresh in my mind, shower, Uber to RL, and then Uber to O’Hare for the 6 pm flight out. Clockwork.

Polo Bar in NYC is a much hotter resy to get than RL. But for my money, I will take RL any day of the week. It’s the same menu, and something about the Chicago location just feels right—maybe it’s the outdoor seating or the old-school elevators that take you down 10 feet to the bathroom. Whatever it is, it’s just perfect. It doesn’t take itself too seriously; it’s stealth wealth.

Anyway, about the food: Close your eyes and fire away. It's dummy-proof, so you can’t go wrong.

Ally has significantly opened up my culinary world. I owe a lot of my palate to her; my favorite addition she brought into my life is the adult version of PB&J - oysters and fries. I had not lived until I experienced these two together; they’re the Stockton and Malone of starters.

No one does this combo better than RL; it’s the top of the mountain.

The Gibsons Restaurant Group powers RL in Chicago, meaning their oysters get the magic shaved ice mignonette. But instead of the green (I'm not sure if mint or cucumber) one at Gibson’s, it’s a play on a classic mignonette and highly craveable.

Must Order:

Beausoleil Oysters & Hand-Cut Fries - Like my man Aladdin said, A whole new world!

PS, ask for Jafar (seriously!). Tell him Marc and Ally sent you! He’s the Clipper Darrell of RL. Everyone knows him, and the perks will flow your way if you’re in his good graces.

*Bonus (South of France):

My dad always told me to use basketball but not to let it use me. I took those words to heart.

I used basketball to get a degree from my dream school, travel the world, and make lifelong friends. I believe I’m ahead on the ledger right now.

One of my favorite basketball experiences was spending a week in the South of France with Ally for a client's wedding. It was a beautiful week that we will never forget!

Our go-to spot during non-event days was Ruhl Plague, which has a beach club and a restaurant right off the water. It is pure bliss. We spent a few days resting and recharging here, and their menu did not disappoint.

When you’re in the South of France, it’s vital to remember that everything on the menu is to be paired with a chilled Rosé or Sancerre; it’s a fact of life.

We knew the assignment and executed flawless order after flawless order. I highly recommend any crudo, the assorted fresh fruit, and, most importantly, more wine.

*My favorite part was taking a picture of Ally sitting in a chair looking out over the Bay of Angels in the heart of the French Riviera. I tried to improve my photography skills on that trip. Guys, never shoot up, always down. Photography, like the PnR, is all about angles.

At the time, we had no clue that the Ruhl Plage Beach Club umbrellas were featured in a famous Gray Malin photo. Ally’s parents gifted us that exact print that Christmas, and it’s the perfect bookend for ours.

Honorable Mentions:

Unique small bites and drinks on a rooftop in Chicago during the summer; say less.

Must Order: Black Garlic Hummus.

There is a rooftop pool, sun, drinks, and a traditional Greek salad that is simply the best.

Must Order: Greek Salad w/ Salmon.

This was Ally’s breakfast spot. It offers a nice bite, great coffee, and a quiet work corner. Overall, it has a great vibe! They have the best playlist of piano remixes of popular hits. We now play it in the morning on our Sonos speakers.

Must Order: Whole Avocado.

We love to go for brunch or late lunch. Unless you’re looking for a place with a DJ at dinner vibe while a Bumble event is going on and TikToks are being filmed at an alarming rate, then dinner here is the place for you.

Must Order: A Bloody Mary.

They make an in-house mix that we have tried desperately to recreate.

Off-Season 2024:

Although things will look different this off-season, I will add my most important client, Baby C.

I can’t wait to meet her.

Ps. Thank you, Ally. My life is dramatically brighter because of you. I love you.